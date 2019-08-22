Bill & Ted Face the Music is currently shooting in New Orleans and it looks like production is getting ready to wrap. Rapper Kid Cudi announced that he is "sad" to go after finishing his scenes and it appears Samara Weaving may be finished too. Weaving also teased what fans can expect from her and Brigette Lundy-Paine's characters and it sounds very promising for fans who have been waiting nearly 30 years to see the long awaited threequel.

It's still not clear who Kid Cudi is playing in Bill & Ted 3 as he and the rest of the crew have been doing a good job keeping it a mystery. Even with a flood of set photos and videos leaking, we still don't know who the rapper is playing, which should make for a nice surprise when the movie opens next summer. With that being said, Cudi has revealed that he is finished with his parts. He had this to say.

"Man. Just did my last scene for Bill and Ted 3 and I couldn't be more sad. Such a wonderful group of people. This was truly a dream come true! I'm so excited for u all to see it. U will be happy!! Dean, Ed, Alex, Keanu and the rest of the awesome team, THANK YOU FOR HAVIN ME!!"

Unlike Kid Cudi's casting, Samara Weaving's character is not a mystery. The young actress is playing Thea Preston, Bill's daughter, and she had a lot of fun on the set. Apparently, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter were able to get back into the swing of things very easily and it impressed and intimidated Samara Weaving. She also talked about what fans can expect when Bill & Ted 3 hits theaters. Weaving explains.

"It's so much fun to see (Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter) do those characters, they don't miss a beat. It's incredible to watch. It's a little intimidating to have to follow that and try to make sure the fans aren't upset, two young women (myself and Brigette Lundy-Paine) as their daughters... we're written very Bill and Ted. With a little bit of that British princess rolled in!"

Fans have been waiting a long time for Bill & Ted 3 and we're closer to seeing it happen now than ever before. While some fans were wondering what they were going to do about the Rufus character, who was played by the late legendary comedian George Carlin, it looks like Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson were able to come up with a pretty neat and heartfelt tribute. Carlin's daughter, Kelly, has been cast in the movie and her part is said to be a pretty major one.

Bill & Ted 3 hits theaters on August 21st, 2020, which is a just about a year away from now. We're all going to have to wait a just a little bit longer, but we should have our first trailer coming really soon, hopefully by the end of the year. For now, we'll just have to wait for more updates from the cast and crew. You can check out Kid Cudi's Twitter announcement below.

