It is a most excellent day as the first poster for Bill & Ted Face the Music has arrived, coming just after a Bill and Ted 3 teaser dropped this past Super Bowl Sunday. The long-awaited sequel is set to arrive in theaters this summer and, while we haven't been treated to any footage yet, that may be coming sooner rather than later. In the meantime, we have this one-sheet to take a peek at, which brings back one of the most iconic pieces of imagery from the franchise.

The poster doesn't list the title, but it doesn't need to. It features the iconic time traveling phone booth, which serves as the vehicle for William "Bill" S Preston Esq and Theodore "Ted" Logan in something of an homage to Doctor Who. Truth be told, one wouldn't be blamed for thinking that perhaps this poster is teasing something Doctor Who related. But rest assured, this is all about Bill & Ted 3, which will arrive in theaters in summer 2020, as confirmed in the text displayed above the phone booth.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are set to return as the iconic duo for the first time in nearly 30 years. During the Super Bowl, fans got a brief tease of sorts as Winter appeared in a WalMart super bowl commercial that featured the return of Bill, in both his younger and modern form. A motion poster/teaser featuring this same image was also revealed, but now the still version has been released as well.

The Bill & Ted Face the Music cast also includes Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Bill's daughter, Thea, and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical) as Ted's daughter, Billie. William Sadler will also be returning as Death, with rapper Kid Cudi set to appear as himself. Bill & Ted Face the Music centers on Bill and Ted who have yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny and are now middle-aged best friends. They must set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that their song is the only thing capable of bringing balance to the universe and save life as we know it. Along the way, they will encounter their families, old friends and a few music legends.

Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) is in the director's chair, working from a script by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who penned the original movies as well. Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure was released in 1989, serving as one of the early cinematic adventures for Keanu Reeves, with Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey arriving two years later in 1991. The series has been dormant ever since, but there had been much discussion about getting the third entry going for years, it just took quite some time to materialize. Luckily, it's already shot and in the can. Now, it's just a matter of waiting. Bill & Ted Face the Music is set to hit theaters on August 21 from Orion Pictures. Be sure to check out the new poster for yourself.