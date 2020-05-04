The first Bill & Ted Face the Music teaser is coming within the next few weeks. Co-writer Ed Solomon revealed the news on social media this afternoon. Additionally, Solomon says that a big announcement pertaining to fan involvement in the movie is coming tomorrow, Tuesday, May 5th. It's unclear just how fans will be able to be a part of Bill and Ted's latest journey, but it should be pretty intriguing for people who have been waiting nearly 30 years for this to happen. You can read what Solomon had to say below.

"I know I've been pretty quiet on the Bill & Ted front, but I'm happy to report a bit of good news: I'm told we'll have a teaser in just a few weeks. AND... I've been given permission to announce a super fun way for fans to be a *part* of Face the Music. Details tomorrow!"

As for how fans will be able to take "part" in Bill & Ted Face the Music, it could revolve around some crowd scenes that Kid Cudi recently hinted to. With that being said, crowds of ten or more are not currently encouraged, for obvious reasons. So, it might end up being something completely different. The good news is that we'll all figure out what Ed Solomon was referring to tomorrow.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is still currently scheduled to open in theaters on August 21st. However, that could very well change in the coming weeks or months. As it stands, the larger theater chains plan to open their doors for the first time since the middle of March in July. Christopher Nolan's Tenet and Disney's live-action adaptation of Mulan are still on track to open in July, so that's what these theaters are banking on.

Warner Bros. has Wonder Woman 1984 opening on August 14th, which was pushed back from the June 4th release date. With Bill & Ted Face the Music coming just one week later, it would not be surprising to see the release date change for the fall or later in the year. At this point in time, it wouldn't be surprising to see the movie head straight to VOD or a streaming platform instead, though that is pure speculation at this point in time.

Bill & Ted Face the Music brings Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves back together for the first time since 1992's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. From the early set photos, it looks like the duo didn't skip a beat getting back into character and they certainly don't look like they've aged all that much either. In addition to Reeves and Winter, the highly anticipated sequel stars Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. You can check out the Bill & Ted Face the Music update below, thanks to Ed Solomon's Twitter account.

