After almost 30 years of waiting patiently, the Bill & Ted 3 trailer is finally here - and it is most excellent. As well as reuniting audiences with the beloved characters, the trailer confirms that the movie will debut in theaters and not digital home release as has been rumored for the last few months. Bill & Ted Face the Music is slated to premiere in theaters on August 21, 2020.

Along with the bodacious trailer and Bill and Ted Face The Music teaser poster, we have several images from the first look footage, giving us a good look at what to expect from Bill and Ted's new adventure as they travel throughout space and time in order to fulfill their rock and roll destiny.

Bill & Ted Face the Music picks up with our rock 'n' roll loving heroes as they enter middle-age and are forced to now endure the monotony of such a life. This boredom is short-lived though, as William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan are warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song in 78 minutes that will save all life on Earth and the entire universe. Along the way, the pair work with their families, old friends, famous musicians, and each other to complete the task.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is the third film in the Bill & Ted franchise and a sequel to 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, in which Bill and Ted visited the past in order to complete a history assignment, and 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, which saw the pair explore the afterlife in order to defeat their evil duplicates who have been sent from the future. The series is a bizarre mix of family adventure, teen comedy, and philosophical and metaphysical study, anchored by the charming performances of lead actors Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves.

Bill & Ted Face the Music of course brings back Alex Winter as William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. and Keanu Reeves as Theodore "Ted" Logan, with the supporting cast including the likes of a returning William Sadler as The Grim Reaper, as well as newcomers Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving as Billie "Little Bill" Logan, Ted and Elizabeth's daughter, and Theodora "Little Ted" Preston, Bill and Joanna's daughter respectively.

The movie is directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), from a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey) - and produced by Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce.

The trailer's release comes hot on the heels of a brand new poster, which depicts the now much older Bill and Ted approaching the phone booth time machine that kickstarted their adventures back in 1989. It is also no coincidence that the trailer has debuted now, as June 9th is now considered to be Bill & Ted day thanks to a line from Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure whereby Bill and Ted are visited by future versions of themselves outside the Circle K convenience store. Needless to say, strange things are afoot.

Fans of the loveably dimwitted, slacker duo have been waiting a very long time for this, with a third movie in the franchise having been discussed on and off for several years. No doubt that the release of the Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer has led to many a cry of "excellent!" followed by some enthusiastic air-guitar. The trailer comes courtesy of Orion Pictures.