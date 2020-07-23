Along with a brand new trailer, we now know when we will have the pleasure of seeing the return of the most excellent adventurers with Orion Pictures announcing today that Bill & Ted Face the Music will be released both in theaters and on-demand on September 1st. This means that audiences will be able to see the movie on the big screen in whatever theaters are open at the time but will also have the option of watching the movie from the safety of their home if they prefer. It's a bodacious win-win!

The trailer gives us a better idea of what to expect from this newest time-traveling escapade and even reintroduces some franchise favorites including Ted's father, and William Sadler's Death. The trailer shows off more of the plot, with our simple-minded dup traveling to the future in order to steal a song from themselves. It also looks like Bill and Ted's daughters will be taking after their fathers, with the adolescent pair going on their own quest through time, bringing together famous figures from history to form a band. Bill & Ted Face the Music looks like the exact kind of light-hearted, optimistic silliness that people need right now.

Ted Theodore Logan himself, Keanu Reeves, has recently been talking about up the movie, with the actor saying that it maintains the scrappy charm of the originals."We're still a pretty scrappy independent movie. It's part of the charm!," he said. "This movie is very much in the spirit of the other two films across the board. So there are Easter egg cameos, and there are other important musical figures that are prominent. I don't want to give too much of it away but the spirit of it, all the way down to the soundtrack... it's a Bill & Ted movie, straight up."

Bill & Ted Face the Music is the third movie in the Bill & Ted franchise and a sequel to both 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, in which Bill and Ted visited the past in order to complete a history assignment, and the 1991 follow-up Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, which saw the pair explore the afterlife in order to defeat their evil duplicates who have been sent from the future. The series is a bizarre mix of family adventure, teen comedy, and philosophical and metaphysical study, anchored by the charming performances of lead actors Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will also head to&#[email protected] for a most excellent panel discussion, moderated by Kevin Smith on Saturday, July 25 at 3 PM PST. The panel will include Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Bridgette Lundy-Paine and William Sadler, as well as director Dean Parisot and screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Tune in to the [email protected] YouTube Channel to watch.

Fans have now been waiting for almost 30 years for Bill & Ted Face the Music, with many believing that it would never happen. The movie picks up with our rock 'n' roll loving heroes as they enter middle-age and are forced to now endure the monotony of such a life. This boredom is short-lived though, as William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan are warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song in 78 minutes that will save all life on Earth and the entire universe. Along the way, the pair work with their families, old friends, famous musicians, and each other to complete the task.

Bill & Ted Face the Music brings back Alex Winter as William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. and Keanu Reeves as Theodore "Ted" Logan, with the supporting cast including the likes of a returning William Sadler as The Grim Reaper, as well as newcomers Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving as Billie "Little Bill" Logan, Ted and Elizabeth's daughter, and Theodora "Little Ted" Preston, Bill and Joanna's daughter respectively. This comes to us from Orion Pictures.