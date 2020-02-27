Alex Winter totally backs a proposed Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure 30th anniversary LEGO set. One awesome designer has designed a model of the San Dimas Mall created with the iconic building bricks to celebrate the franchise. There's a lot to celebrate at the moment as Bill & Ted Face the Music prepares to open in theaters after nearly 30 years of waiting. Winters has teamed up with Keanu Reeves to deliver the sequel, which is now in the post-production phase.

The Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure San Dimas Mall playset is being proposed through the LEGO Ideas website. The design has been mocked up and includes some most excellent minifigures of Bill, Ted, Rufus, and the practically the entire historic cast of the first installment. Alex Winter caught wind of the situation on social media and simply said, "co-sign." The attention to detail is right on and one can tell the designer behind the project has some knowledge pertaining to the movies. If the mall wasn't enough, the set would also include the iconic time traveling phone booth too.

The San Dimas Mall playset features 2 floors of resplendent mall action. This decidedly non-heinous set includes approximately 1,650 LEGO pieces and measures 20" (50 cm) wide x 10" (25 cm) deep x 7" (18 cm) tall. There are eight store fronts and 18 minifigures. Bill S. Preston, Esq., Ted "Theodore" Logan, Time Traveling mentor Rufus, Princess Joanna, Princess Elizabeth, Captain Logan, Napoleon Bonaparte, Billy the Kid, Socrates, Ludwig van Beethoven, Joan of Arc, Genghis Khan, Sigmund Freud, Abraham Lincoln, Mall security guard, Food court worker, Salon clerk, and the Sporting goods store mannequin.

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure San Dimas Mall designer, David Pagano, is an award-winning director and the head of Paganomation, a New York-based production studio. He has been involved in numerous LEGO projects over the years and even helped out with The LEGO Movie. Pagano is obviously a big fan of Bill and Ted too. He had this to say about his proposed LEGO set.

"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure has been a favorite of mine since I was a kid. I love the upbeat optimism of the characters, and the way they use creativity and lateral thinking to assemble the most triumphantly original school report in, well, history. I took design inspiration and reference (and directly borrowed a few designs) from many existing LEGO sets to make this mall feel like it truly belongs in the minifigure world. My goal was to find a happy medium between the character-based intimacy of the Big Bang Theory Ideas set and the vignette-based size of the Ghostbusters Firehouse Headquarters. The layout of the mall itself was inspired by an old LEGO racing set, Victory Lap Raceway. I also had to include the time-traveling phone booth-how could you not? It needs some printing on the windows, and a 'Circuits of Time' book cover on the 2x2 tile. But I was proud of the way I got the door 'mechanism' to work the way it does in the movie."

The Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure 30th anniversary LEGO set now has over 1,200 backers and 60 comments, which means there's a lot of excitement around the project. It could very well become a reality, so if you'd like to show some support, head over to the LEGO Ideas website and vote for the playset. You can also check out Alex Winter's social media support for the project below.