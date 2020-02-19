Alex Winter has found a treasure trove of Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure behind-the-scenes set images. The Bill S. Preston actor went ahead and shared them all on social media, which is most excellent for the fans. Winter got together with Keanu Reeves, along with original Bill & Ted writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson, last summer to work on the long-awaited sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music. But now is a time to look back. Winter had this to say about finding the long-lost images.

"I found an old hard drive with a bunch of BTS shots from Bill & Ted 1. These are from the opening dance number (yes an actual, choreographed rock jam) and face off with the jocks at the bus stop that didn't make it into the movie."

Alex Winter was not kidding about the deleted opening air guitar rock jam, as they are seen in his newly posted images. Bill and Ted were going to treat their high school peers with an epic and choreographed air guitar duel, which for unknown reasons, never made it into the movie. We now also have photographic evidence that they were going to meet up with the jocks in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, who treated our heroes like a joke.

"Here's attempting to figure out air guitar with Missy and Dad, and a bemused Reeves," says Alex Winter when introducing another set of images from Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure. The photo is as he describes and it's pretty awesome. From there, the actor posted some more images for the fans, including a truly epic shot of himself, Keanu Reeves, and the late great George Carlin, aka Rufus. While Rufus won't be able to be in Bill & Ted Face the Music, we do know that Carlin's daughter, Kelly Carlin, has a role in the movie. According to Ed Solomon, she plays a "very significant role in the journey."

The Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure behind-the-scenes images are a nice treat for fans. They were also probably a nice treat for Alex Winter to stumble on to too. It's also a great way to get people excited for Bill & Ted Face the Music, which finds our heroes down a road they never thought they'd be down. They're now middle-aged family men with daughters. They are far from the epic rock stars they always thought they would become and are now tasked with writing a song to save the universe in just 78 minutes.

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 20th, 2020. Fans have waited nearly three decades to see Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves back on screen together, so this is a momentous occasion that deserves some time to look back and reflect. Hopefully Winter has some Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey photos to share in anticipation of the long-awaited sequel. For now, we can all enjoy the latest gems he rediscovered. You can check them all out below, thanks to Alex Winter's Twitter.

