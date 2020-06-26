A new image from Bill & Ted Face the Music is featured on the cover of an upcoming tie-in book. Bill & Ted's Most Excellent Movie Book: The Official Companion takes a look at all three installments from the franchise and goes deep into what went into making them. As for the new image, it shows Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter emerging from the iconic phonebooth. It looks like something pretty serious is unfolding in front of them, but it's unclear exactly what that is right now.

Bill S. Preston Esquire and Theodore 'Ted' Logan (Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves) are the stars of Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure and Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey. The anarchic, charming movies about two school kids from San Dimas, California who travel across time and save the world became cult classics and are still cited today as favorites and influences for subsequent generations of fans. The hotly anticipated Bill & Ted Face the Music will be out in August 2020 and stars Winter and Reeves along with rising stars Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine. Bill & Ted's Most Excellent Movie Book: The Official Companion is a bodacious companion to all three movies and will feature hundreds of photographs, script excerpts and quotes: a most excellent publication.

Bill & Ted's Most Excellent Movie Book: The Official Companion is out on August 11th, which is only a few days before Bill & Ted Face the Music (hopefully) hits theaters. Christopher Nolan's Tenet was supposed to arrive in theaters this July to reopen major theater chains and kickoff the summer box office. However, the movie has since been delayed twice and will now open on August 12th, which is two days before Bill and Ted are set to go on their third adventure.

When looking into the next handful of weeks, it would not be at all surprising to see both Tenet and Bill & Ted Face the Music exit their summer release dates in favor of something in the fall. There have been whispers about Bill and Ted's next installment possibly premiering on VOD at the same time as the theater release, though that has not been confirmed officially by the studio at this time.

Bill & Ted fans have waited nearly 30 years for the sequel, so a few more months won't be that big of a deal if Bill & Ted Face the Music ends up getting delayed. With that being said, we could all use some laughs at the moment and it would be the perfect time to make the movie available to everybody. It would be the most excellent thing to do, especially after Kevin Smith just teased how great the movie is. You can check out the new image from the movie above, thanks to the Keanu Reeves Thailand Twitter account, along with the cover art for the new prequel comic book Bill & Ted are Doomed.