Right from its first season, The Mandalorian became the crowning achievement of the modern Star Wars universe. Season 2 of the show came under a cloud, however, when Disney announced that Gina Carano had been removed from the role of Cara Dune due to previous statements the actress had made on Twitter that the studio deemed offensive.

During a recent episode of The Bill Bert Podcast, Bill Burr, who plays the role of Mayfeld on the show, was critical of the manner in which Carano's actions had been handled by Disney and the internet crowd.

"It's a weird time....Unless she did some truly horrible sh*t or said overtly racist sh*t. I don't know. I think there is just too many channels. And then you gotta do sensational sh*t...I don't know what the f*ck it is. I'm on that f*cking show. Now, I gotta watch what the f*ck I say... She was an absolute sweetheart. Super nice f*cking person. And you know whatever and somehow someone will take this video and they'll make me say something else and try to get rid of my bald action figure...It's how it is out there. It's f*cking crazy times. People just waiting, laying in the weeds."

"Cancel Culture" has been helped immensely by the proliferation of social media. This is not the first time Disney has responded to objectionable tweets from one of their employees with a firing. Something similar happened to Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn when some offensive tweets that he had issued many years ago were dredged up again.

In that case, Disney immediately fired Gunn but was forced to bring him back after a vocal public outcry from his fans and the lead Guardians actors. In the case of Gina Carano as well, many online petitions have been created demanding that she be reinstated as Cara Dune. But this time around, the Mouse Empire is unlikely to change its mind. While talking about the issue in a past interview, Carano had revealed she was unsurprised by her firing, since she had already been made aware some time back that Disney was looking to get rid of her.

"They accidentally sent me an email, which was very enlightening, so I knew. I knew they were paying attention. I know there were some people who went to bat for me, but I know that they didn't win out at the end... They've been all over me and they've been watching me like a hawk, and I'm watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that's where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn't going along with the narrative."

Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito. The show tells the story of a Mandalorian bounty hunter's quest to save a small child of an alien species with the help of a motley crew of allies. Season 3 has yet to receive a premiere date.