Bill Cosby is thanking Snoop Dogg for defending him from prison. Snoop Dogg dunked hard on Gayle King for her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie earlier in the week. King grilled Leslie about her friendship with the late Kobe Bryant and his legacy, where she brought up his rape accusation from 2003. Snoop and 50 Cent went in hard on King on social media, asking the rest of the media to let Bryant's family mourn in peace. In Snoop's follow up posts taking King to task, he included, "Free Bill Cosby."

Bill Cosby is currently serving a sentence in Pennsylvania Prison for sexual assault. Cosby still maintains his innocence. One of Snoop Dogg's big gripes with Gayle King was because he believes she is trying "to tarnish the legacy of successful black men." The "Free Bill Cosby" element got some attention from the media, and it appears it even reached Cosby in prison. Cosby, or at the very least, his representative, had this to say in response.

"Snoop - when they brought me to my gated community and placed me inside of my penthouse, they didn't win nor did they silence me. It's so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men, even in death. Are these people that in need of fame, ratings and/or money? On behalf of myself, Camille and my family, thank you, thank you and thank you. My heartfelt prayers are with Kobe and his family, as well as with Michael Jackson and his family. May their legacies live on forever."

Michael Jackson was mentioned in Bill Cosby's thank you to Snoop Dogg because the rapper went on to post a number of images of Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey with Harvey Weinstein, where he also said talked about Winfrey hosting Jackson's sexual assault accusers. While there are many who believe both Cosby and Jackson are guilty, there are more than a few who believe that it was a set up to tear down black entertainers and their legacies, which Snoop calls King out for trying to do to Kobe Bryant.

Whatever the case may be, Snoop Dogg is not letting up and has even referred to Gayle King as Star Wars character Chewbacca on social media. As for Bill Cosby, he's still quietly serving his time in prison and trying to avoid those stale hot dog buns from hitting him in the face. King, on the other hand has shifted blame for the whole ordeal to CBS, who she claims promoted the interview with the misleading Kobe Bryant portions. She says the Bryant aspect is out of context from the rest of the interview. You can check out Bill Cosby's Instagram thank you to Snoop Dogg below.