Bill Maher is currently being bashed on social media for his thoughts on Stan Lee and comic books. In a recent blogpost, Maher took aim at comic book fans, declaring that comic books are for children and belittled the death of Lee, who died earlier this week at the age of 95. Lee was laid to rest in a private ceremony, but a public memorial is currently being planned to properly pay tribute to the comic book legend. As Maher tries to move on from his comments, the internet isn't about to let him forget.

The blog post by Bill Maher reads like one of his monologues for Real Time. He starts off by mentioning the death of Stan Lee, stating that he was "a man who inspired millions to, I don't know, watch a movie, I guess." From there he goes on to say that comic books are for children and that since it's now socially acceptable for adults to read said books, it's led to problems in society. He ended his post by getting political. Maher had this to say.

"I don't think it's a huge stretch to suggest that Donald Trump could only get elected in a country that thinks comic books are important."

Stan Lee and comic book fans have not taken Bill Maher's blog post very well. One social media user called Maher a "moron," which is pretty tame from a lot of the other comments that have been posted. It was later pointed out that there are some pretty "sophisticated" comic books, including Sandman, God Country, and Marvels. You can read the rest of the post below.

"Sophisticated literature can come in many forms, and if you write off an entire industry because you're too stupid to see that? Well. I feel sorry for you. Also, Bill Maher's show isn't exactly sophisticated television compared to a Breaking Bad or a Sopranos."

While social media is on fire, the comments section from Bill Maher's blog post is currently at 865 comments, and nearly all of them are bashing the comedian. The assumption that comic books led to Donald Trump winning the election seems to be the big sticking point for many on his site. One comment reads, "Stan Lee knew what you were supposed to do with Nazis. You punch them square in the face. Don't blame comic book fans for electing the Cheeto-In-Chief..." Another one praises Stan Lee's work for providing a healthy escape from the world.

Armie Hammer came under fire earlier this week for criticizing celebrity tributes to Stan Lee and was quickly attacked. He later deleted his initial tweet and apologized. However, Bill Maher has opened an even bigger can of worms this time. He hasn't apologized for his comments as of this writing, and he probably won't. For now, Stan Lee and comic book fans are continuing to roast the comedian on social media. You can read Bill Maher's whole blog post over at the Real Time Blog and then check out some social media reactions to it below. Some of them of NSFW, so you have been warned.

It's crazy to me that Bill Maher is using Stan Lee's death to insult the maturity of comic book fans. It's crazily out of character for him to try to assert his intellectual superiority over the ignorant masses in a shrill, strident, obnoxious and attention-seeking way. — Nathan Rabin (@nathanrabin) November 17, 2018

I never speak on topics I know little or nothing about. Why? I never want to be the fool. In other words, I don’t wanna make a Bill Maher out of myself. 🤘🏻✏️🤘🏻 — Greg Capullo (@GregCapullo) November 17, 2018

Bill Maher dismissed an entire storytelling medium?

Wow. He's so highbrow.

His brow is so high, there's probably less room for a mind. — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) November 17, 2018

Yep. God bless those firefighters ... and the man who wrote stories inspiring them to become heroes. #StanLeepic.twitter.com/NYTo1wpYXK — Gutshot76 (@Gutshot76) November 18, 2018

Bill, rethink your Stan Lee position. It’s wrong on many levels. — Joe Slepski (@TheJoeSlepski) November 18, 2018

It's amazing that you're aware of Trump's lack of critical thinking, yet can dismiss Stan Lee's legacy without irony. — Iantos (@IantosWolf) November 18, 2018

Sick to think your tweet got on my feed. I just threw up in my month seeing your pitiful face. — wineguru007 (@wineguru007) November 18, 2018

#billmaher is the ann coulter of the left. He is spiteful and always looking for attention with his sound bites. Stan Lee passes and he took it as an opportunity to crap on what people like for entertainment and crap on Lee's legacy. No one will shed a tear for Maher when he dies https://t.co/bsAevYPT3I — Paul Faria (@slacker55) November 18, 2018

Bill Maher BEEN trash. — val ✨ (@valsmercy) November 18, 2018

@billmaher you are a total POS DBAG, @TheRealStanLee used comics to bring light to social issues and do more good for the world than you could if you worked at it every day for the next 500 years. #stfu — Larry Jackson (@jaxandpax1) November 18, 2018

Fuck off, you son of a bitch. No actually cares about you one bit. So just shut your big ass mouth and respect @TheRealStanLee. — Charleyeeeyyyeeey (@Charleyeeeyyye1) November 18, 2018

Bill Maher is an arrogant blow hard — Sean Kerr (@DaddyKash) November 18, 2018

Stan Lee’s rigamortis dick is a better person than Bill Maher’s ignorant ass — SweetLifeOfJack&Cody (@Snatchperiod) November 18, 2018

@billmaher I read your piece on Stan Lee. Honestly, how you unironically write pretentious trash like this is beyond me. Your whole rant is indicative of having never read a comic since the 70s. You're insufferable and a wannabe intellectual coward. — Kronius Sklombenberg (@crunch_butts) November 18, 2018