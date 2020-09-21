The one and only Bill Murray has just turned 70 years old, and thousands of fans are celebrating the Ghostbuster star's special day online. Since breaking out as an Emmy-winning standout performer on Saturday Night Live, Murray has become one of Hollywood's most beloved actors. Nearly five decades later, it's clear that Murray is still just as popular as he's ever been, as countless social media tribute posts flooding in from all across the world pay homage to Murray along with some of their favorite movies from the actor.

"Groundhog Day is one of my favourite movies of all time, and Bill Murray is legendary in it. Happy birthday," tweets one fan.

"Happy birthday Bill Murray. Your filmography is incredible, but I want to thank you particularly for your performance in Rushmore, which broke my heart and sealed the film as one of my all time favorites. You are an unforgettable talent," another big fan writes.

Bill's brother and fellow actor Joel Murray is also among the many fans to post on Twitter.

"Cheers to birthday boy Bill Murray! Here's to many many more," Joel writes, including a photo of himself alongside brother Bill.

The official Ghostbusters Twitter account also got in on the festivities by tweeting a photo of Peter Venkman, adding the caption, "We came, we saw, we celebrated Bill Murray's birthday today!"

There's no shortage of movies to choose from when thinking of Murray's most memorable roles, and picking a favorite might be impossible for many fans. He is certainly very well admired for playing Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, a role he'll reprise once again when Ghostbusters: Afterlife finally hits theaters next year. He also had a cameo in Paul Feig's 2016 reboot, though he portrayed a different character.

Murray is also appreciated for his roles in classic comedy movies. His first starring role came in the 1979 movie Meatballs, helping to establish Murray as a big screen talent. Some of his other most popular comedies from the early years of his career include Caddyshack, Stripes, What About Bob?, Groundhog Day, and Kingpin. The legendary actor also helped Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny win the big game at the end of the 1996 sports comedy Space Jam. More recently, he appeared as himself in the popular zombie comedies Zombieland and its sequel Zombieland: Double Tap, with the latter releasing just last year.

Murray has also shown his range with more dramatic performances. This includes his highly-acclaimed role in the Sofia Coppola movie Lost in Translation, which managed to earn him a Golden Globe along with a Best Actor Oscar nomination. Murray also won a Best Supporting Actor Emmy for his part in the HBO series Olive Kitteridge.

Murray can next be seen in the upcoming comedy series The Now from directors Peter and Bobby Farrelly. The series also stars Dave Franco, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Daryl Hannah, and Jimmy Tatro. Originally set to release this summer, The Now will premiere on Quibi at some point in the future. For now, you can join Murray's 70th birthday celebrations online.

