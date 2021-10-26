The rumors are true, Bill Murray will be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Recently, it had been reported that Murray had been cast in a mystery role in the upcoming sequel, marking his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There hadn't been an official confirmation to go along with that news, but that has changed with the actor personally verifying that he will in fact appear in the MCU.

This revelation comes from the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung with the article posted to Twitter by Patrick Heidmann. The original post is in German, but via The Cosmic Circus, you can read what it says in English below. First, Bill Murray was asked if it was important to work with people he knows well and likes on movie projects, and here's what the actor had to say.

Großes Vergnügen neulich, auch wenn er mich zwei Stunden warten ließ: mein Interview mit Bill Murray zum Start von #TheFrenchDispatch, jetzt im Kino. pic.twitter.com/24ij0XI2hB — Patrick Heidmann (@patrickheidmann) October 25, 2021

"You know, recently I made a Marvel movie. I probably won't tell you, but never mind. In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project. But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director - and really liked him very much. He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader story "Bring It On - Girls United" he made a movie years ago, which I think is damn good. So I agreed, although I'm not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise."

Bill Murray doesn't directly name Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but by noting how people were "surprised" by the news, it's obvious that the Ant-Man 3 leak is what he's referring to. What still remains a mystery is the role Murray will be playing, but what's certain is that his involvement will make the sequel that much better regardless. In the interview, Murray also praises the director of the Marvel movie shoot, seemingly referring to Peyton Reed.

"Let's put it this way: the director is a good guy, and now I've at least tried out what it's like to shoot a Marvel movie. But I don't think I need that experience a second time. And to come back to your previous question: I have mostly had a pretty good knack for avoiding the nasties of this industry. Fortunately, most good artists are also good people. At least that's how I experience it with my friends."

It's also known that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will bring in Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, a role recently hyped up by lead star Paul Rudd. The sequel's cast also includes Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Kathryn Newton. Peyton Reed directs using a screenplay by Jeff Loveness. The movie will be released on July 28, 2023.

As for Bill Murray, the actor will soon be seen back in one of his most popular roles. He returns as Peter Venkman in the sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and fans are excited to see the actor return alongside Ernie Hudson, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts. That sequel will be released on Nov. 19, 2021. This news comes to us from The Cosmic Circus.