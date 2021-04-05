Bill Murray says Ghostbusters: Afterlife has the "feel of the first one" in a new interview about the upcoming sequel. Over the weekend, Murray was granted the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Maltin Modern Master Award for all of his cinematic achievements. Speaking with movie critic Leonard Maltin upon accepting the award, the subject of the Ghostbusters franchise came up, and Murray had a lot to say about his thoughts on Afterlife.

Concerning the tone of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Bill Murray promises that the movie will feel more like the original, more so than the previous sequel and reboot. As Murray explains:

"He (Jason) has a really, really wonderful idea that he wrote with another wonderful guy that I got to work with, Gil Kenan, who made the City of Ember. The two of them wrote a Ghostbusters movie that really brings it back to life and really has the feel of the first one. More than the second one or the girl's one. It has a different feel than two out of four, and I think he's really got something."

The 70-year-old actor also spoke about how difficult it was physically to step back into the role of Peter Venkman over three decades later, especially when it comes to putting on the heavy proton packs.

"It was hard. It was really hard. That's why I think it's going to be good, cause it was really hard! We were just in it for a little while, but it was physically painful. I mean, we did it a long time ago, but wearing those packs, is extremely uncomfortable, even though they made the packs, I mean we had batteries the size of batteries, you know, they now have like batteries the size of, you know, earrings, but it's still a pretty heavy thing to wear all the time."

Also in the interview, Murray addresses how reluctant he was to do Ghostbusters II, though he came on board after meeting with his fellow cast members and discussing great ideas for the sequel. For better or for worse, the movie came out much different than what Murray had originally envisioned.

"They got us all back together in a room, and really we hadn't been together in a room since the movie came out, and it was just really, really fun to be together. We were really funny together. Like those are some really wonderful, really funny guys and girls; Sigourney, Annie Potts. Spectacular women and funny as hell. They got us all together, and they pitched some sort of a story idea that was really great, and I thought, "Holy cow, we could make that work!" It ended up not being the story that they wrote, but they got us to do the sequel under false pretenses. Harold had this great idea, but by the time we got to shooting it, I was someplace else, I don't know. I showed up on set, and went 'What the hell is this?'

Despite the controversy surrounding Paul Feig's 2016 reboot, Murray also had nothing but good things to say about the movie, even if it didn't feel quite the same as the original.

"I did the one that the ladies did, and those are some of my favorite funny people, you know, those girls are so funny, and you talk about improvising; they did nothing but fire grenades all day long."

Directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II director Ivan Reitman, Ghostbusters: Afterlife serves as a sequel to the first two movies of the series. It will primarily follow a new cast of characters played by Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard, though Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts are all set to return. The movie will be released in theaters on Nov. 11, 2021. Murray's quotes from the interview with Maltin come to us from Ghostbusters News.