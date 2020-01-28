Surprise! We're getting a Groundhog Day sequel. Of sorts, anyway. It's been revealed that Bill Murray is reprising his iconic role as Phil Connor in a new Super Bowl commercial for Jeep. What's more, Stephen Tobolowsky will also be returning as Ned Ryerson. So, while this may not be a full-on, feature-length sequel, it's certainly going to be authentic. To help add further proof of that, several photos from the set have been revealed online.

The photos were showcased by the William Murray Golf Instagram account. Bill Murray is a lover of golf and started the company along with his brothers. Given that the photos were shared by the company's official Instagram account, this is about as official as it gets. We see Bill Murray on set, looking like the Phil fans of the movie should remember. The photos were taken from the set in Illinois where the 1993 comedy was originally filmed. The photos were shared with the following caption.

"Phil Connor and Ned Ryerson reunite in Woodstock's town square for a Jeep commercial, which the article states, could run for the Super Bowl (which conveniently runs on Groundhog Day). No update on Needlenose's ability to recreate the whistling bellybutton trick."

As noted, the Super Bowl, which will be between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, just so happens to be taking place on Groundhog Day. That makes it the perfect time to drop this commercial. In recent years, it's become increasingly common for Super Bowl commercials to debut online before the big game, so there's a chance we could see this debut sometime this week. Either way, it's coming soon.

Groundhog Day was directed by Harold Ramis and is considered to be, not just one of Bill Murray's finest works, but an all-time comedy classic. The movie centers on a cynical TV weatherman finds himself reliving the same day over and over again when he goes on location to the small town of Punxsutawney to film a report about their annual Groundhog Day celebration. Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliot, Brian Doyle-Murray and even a young Michael Shannon also star. It went on to become a box office success, grossing $70 million, but its lasting legacy has made it a far greater, long-term hit.

This is just one of several classics that have been revived for the purposes of a commercial recently. Most notably, Henry Thomas came back as Elliot for a memorable E.T. sequel commercial. Jeff Bridges also appeared as the Dude from The Big Lebowski in a Stella Artois commercial last year, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City. As for Bill Murray, this is just one iconic role that he's dusting off, as the actor is also set to reprise his role as Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters: After Life. Be sure to check out the photos from yourself from the William Murray Golf Instagram.