Bill Murray definitely doesn't have any trouble finding steady work in Hollywood, but the veteran actor apparently still has the desire to work at the Asian cuisine food chain P.F. Chang's. Speaking with Amy Schumer on her podcast "3 Girls, 1 Keith," Murray touched on the kind of job he'd like to take on outside of acting, revealing he has in fact already applied to one of the restaurant's airport locations in Georgia. "I did fill out an application at P.F. Chang's at the Atlanta airport, because I think that's one of the great places," said Murray. He adds, "It looks like the best time."

It's not clear if the manager at the restaurant Murray applied to ever called the actor back, but his revelation about wanting to work at P.F. Chang's has not gone unnoticed by the company. Representatives have since reached out through the official Twitter account for the brand to let Murray know he's been hired. It's also clear the company wants to put him to work right away, as the tweet also asks Murray how soon he's able to start. The ball is now in Murray's court, and it remains to be seen if he will publicly respond or otherwise take P.F. Chang's up on their offer. Of course, given his immense popularity, any restaurant announced to have Murray in the building will be filled from wall to wall with autograph seekers and other fans.

It doesn't seem likely Murray will soon actually start working a full-time schedule at your local P.F. Chang's, as awesome as it would be to see happen. Still, it wouldn't be too surprising to see him one day spend a shift doing some actual labor for the restaurant. After all, Murray has a reputation for his random appearances and bizarre fan encounters. One of the most interesting examples of these stories would be when Murray showed up at a small house party in Scotland, where he even volunteered to help wash the dishes in the sink. With this in mind, it's not a stretch to picture him cleaning the silverware behind the counter at a P.F. Chang's restaurant some day, especially now that we know how much he loves the food chain.

Also on the podcast, Murray spoke about some of the other things he enjoys in life. Oddly enough, he admits that one of his favorite television shows is Family Feud. In fact, Murray says he'll have dozens of episodes waiting for him when he goes home, as the program practically airs all day and he records every episode. Still, Murray also confesses he doesn't watch the early rounds of the episodes, instead fast-forwarding to the end when the contestants compete in the fast-money round. "That to me is the excitement part of the show. I skip the early rounds because I don't always respect their tactics," Murray explains.

You may not find Murray in your local restaurant, but you can still catch the famous actor often on the big screen. Recently, he appeared in the zombie-comedies The Dead Don't Die and Zombieland: Double Tap, and will next reprise the iconic role of Peter Venkman in next year's franchise sequel Ghostbusters 2020. This information comes from the 3 Girls, 1 Keith podcast with Murray's words transcribed by CNN.