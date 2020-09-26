Bill Murray and his legal team have countered The Doobie Brothers hilarious cease and desist with more humor. The classic rock band have asked Murray to stop using their music in his ugly golf shirt commercials after not seeking permission to do so. The band's manager Peter T. Paterno decided not to threaten legal action and chose to go a humorous route instead, which seems to have entertained Murray and his reps. You can read a portion of the response letter below, which is filled with Doobie Brothers references.

"Dear Mr. Paterno, Our firm represents W.M. Golf, Inc., d/b/a 'William Murray Golf.' First, I would like to compliment you on finding levity in the law at a time when the world and this country certainly could use a laugh. Your client's demand was able to cut through the noise of the news cycle and remind us how much we all miss live music these days. We would also like to confirm that both our firm, and the good folks at William Murray Golf, are indeed fans of the Doobie Brothers' music, which is why we appreciate your firm's choice of 'Takin' It to the Streets,' rather than to the courts, which are already overburdened 'Minute by Minute' with real problems."

In their cease and desist letter, The Doobie Brothers and Peter T. Paterno called out Bill Murray's Zero Hucks Given golf shirts as "ugly," which the Caddyshack actor's reps addressed. "All that to say, your negative comments about their fashionableness are especially disconcerting to all of us-especially considering 75% of my wardrobe consists of William Murray polos, shorts and pants." Instead of offering to stop using the music or pay the band, Murray's reps offered up free clothes.

"Please provide us with the shirt size for yourself, Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, Michael McDonald, and John McFee, along with which of our client's shirts you find the least offensive, and we will happily upgrade your wardrobes and hopefully win each of you over as new fans of the brand. At least that's 'what this fool believes.'"

The Doobie Brothers have yet to respond back, but one can imagine that they're getting a good laugh out of this right now. Not only that, they're getting some free publicity, along with Bill Murray and his golf shirts. In the next part of the letter from Murray's reps, they even bring up the band's latest box set. The response letter goes on to state that both teams should meet up in the future. The firm representing Murray had this to say.

"In the immortal words of Mr. Murray-the more relaxed you are, the better you are at everything... so let's pour one up and unwind with a listen of the recently-released Quadio box set and plan to cross paths at a Doobie Brothers' 50th anniversary show in 2021 when some level of normalcy resumes. As your client so aptly stated in this classic song in question, 'What the people need is a way to make them smile'- which both Bill and the Doobies have been doing for decades, as world-class entertainers."

The Doobie Brothers song "Listen to the Music" has been used in Bill Murray's Zero Hucks Given shirt commercials. The company was started by Murray and his brothers, who have also been using other classic rock songs in their commercials without permission. In Peter T. Paterno's original letter, he joked that the brothers should start calling the company, "Zero Bucks Given."

For now, it looks like both camps will benefit from this public ordeal, though it remains unclear if The Doobie Brothers and Peter T. Paterno will be able to find some golf apparel that they deem reasonable. If they do, they'll have quite a different look on stage in time for their 50th anniversary tour next year. Let's hope that the band and Bill Murray end up meeting up after some kind of normalcy comes back into the picture. MSN was one of the first outlets to report on Bill Murray's response to The Doobie Brothers. You can read the original Doobie Brothers cease and desist below.

Bill Murray receives a legal demand from the Doobie Brothers. And it’s everything you’d want it to be... pic.twitter.com/R1L99yZSBj — Eriq Gardner (@eriqgardner) September 24, 2020