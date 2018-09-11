We've all heard the stories. A boring party turns into a blast with the mysterious sudden appearance of comedy legend and SNL icon Bill Murray. He loves interacting with fans, and is known to pop out of the ether at any given moment, offering selfies and jokes before disappearing into the darkness. The actor has become his own myth, and that idea is explored in the new documentary The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned from a Mythical Man.

This comedy documentary is arriving from Gravitas Ventures. The studio has released the first trailer and poster. Here, we get to not only hear about some of these mythical Bill Murray sightings, but we also get to see the elusive creature captured in various home videos. It's quite captivating in its own right.

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned from a Mythical Man will make its way to theaters on October 26th, with a simultaneous release On Demand. The film is directed by Tommy Avallone, with a script he co-wrote alongside Max Paolucci.

Not only will fans get to see and hear some of the first hand accounts of Bill Murray's mysterious arrival at various locations around the globe, but a handful of Murray's best friends and collaborators have also decided to come along for the ride. The movie features interviews with his brother Joel Murray, his Kingpin director Peter Farrelly, The Tao of Bill Murray writer Gavin Edwards, and others such as Jordan Goetz, Josh Horowitz, and Brian Gallagher. Here is the official synopsis from Gravitas Ventures.

"The documentary follows one man's journey to find meaning in Bill Murray's many unexpected adventures with everyday people. Featuring rare and never-before seen footage of the comedic icon participating in stories previously presumed to be urban legend. Whether it be singing karaoke late at night with strangers or crashing a kickball game in the middle of the afternoon, Bill Murray lives in the moment and by doing so, creates magic with real people."

In the trailer alone, we see Bill Murray showing up unexpectedly for a dodge ball game in the park. He sneaks into a bar to bartend, photo bombs a wedding party, and arrives without a reservation at a private dinner. There are a ton of tall tales told in The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned from a Mythical Man, and apparently all of them are true.

It's hinted that Bill Murray may even show up for his own documentary about midway through this very fun sneak peek. But that big reveal is probably being saved for the actual movie viewing experience itself. Who knows, Bill Murray might even show up at your local arthouse when this plays later this fall. Check out the trailer and poster from Gravitas Ventures. Bill Murray might be waiting around the corner to surprise even you.