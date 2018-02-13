Bill Paxton passed away just a little under a year ago shortly after undergoing surgery at the age of 61. His family believe that the doctor and hospital are responsible for his unexpected and untimely passing. They have now filed a wrongful death lawsuit against surgeon Ali Khoynezhad and the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The court documents were first obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Paxton's family believes that the doctor and hospital in question gave the actor "negligent diagnosis, management, and treatment". They claim this led to complications that resulted in the actor's death. He passed away on February 25, 2016.

The lawsuit claims Cedars-Sinai "misrepresented and/or concealed information relating to the risks of surgery and care that would be provided and/or failed to adequately explain the proposed treatment or procedure." The family goes onto also site the hospital, claiming the facility, "failed to disclose that [Dr. Khoynezhad] was going to use a high risk and unconventional surgical approach with which he lacked experience and which was, based upon information and belief, beyond the scope of his privileges."

The lawsuit goes onto state that Dr. Khoynezhad was "not in the hospital" at the time Paxton was suffering from complications. And that "continuous care and coverage" was not provided during the time that the doctor was away from the patient. This allegedly led to a "a delay in treatment resulting in damage."

Because of the doctor and hospital's alleged negligence at the time, Paxton is said to have been forced to undergo a number of procedures that would ultimately lead to his death. Paxton family attorney Bruce Broillet had this to say.

"Bill Paxton and his family trusted the physicians and staff at this medical facility but instead Cedars-Sinai betrayed their trust. The surgeon's actions resulted in this tragic and preventable death."

Dr. Khoynezhad is reported to have left his position as a Cedars-Sinai surgeon not long after Bill Paxton passed away. Second family attorney Steve Heimberg went onto say this.

"We are pursuing accountability and justice from a physician and a hospital that failed to adequately protect Mr. Paxton."

People Magazine reached out to the hospital, who claimed they could not respond at this time under law. Paxton died from a stroke 11 days after undergoing heart surgery to replace a valve for an aortic aneurysm.