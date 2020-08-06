In some most excellent news, Bill & Ted Face the Music star Alex Winter has now announced that the release date for the long-awaited sequel has been moved forward, with the movie now due to be released a full week earlier than expected. It will still be coming to both theaters and Drive-Ins while getting a simultaneous release on PVOD, which should make everyone quite happy. Take a look at Sir Alex Winter's most triumphant tweet.

Great news my excellent friends! @BillandTed3 is moving up a full week to release on August 28! On demand and in select theaters in the U.S.! 🎸🎸🤟🔥 pic.twitter.com/1E00FREhQN — Alex Winter 😷 (@Winter) August 6, 2020

Bill and Ted Face the Music was originally due for release on 1 September, but now fans will get the join the dimwitted duo on their latest adventure even earlier when it hits on-demand and select theaters on August 28. The movie will be released on-demand and in whichever theaters are open at the time and willing to play the movie. While several theaters have now opened in certain parts of the world, many stateside theaters are sadly still closed meaning that on-demand will be the way to go.

Thanks to the newest Bill and Ted 3 trailer, audiences now have a much better idea of what to expect from the time-traveling escapade, with movie due to reintroduce some franchise favorites including Ted's father, and William Sadler's Death. Fans have now been waiting for almost 30 years for a third Bill & Ted movie, with many believing that it would never happen.

Bill & Ted Face the Music picks up with our rock 'n' roll loving heroes as they enter middle-age and are forced to now endure the monotony of such a life. This boredom is short-lived though, as William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan are warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song in 78 minutes that will save all life on Earth and the entire universe. Our simple-minded duo will once again be traveling to the future in order to steal their world-saving song from themselves. It also looks like Bill and Ted's daughters will be taking after their fathers, with the adolescent pair going on their own quest through time, bringing together famous figures from history to form a band.

Keanu Reeves has recently been talking up the movie, with the actor saying that it maintains the light-hearted appeal of the originals. "We're still a pretty scrappy independent movie. It's part of the charm!," he said. "This movie is very much in the spirit of the other two films across the board. So there are Easter egg cameos, and there are other important musical figures that are prominent. I don't want to give too much of it away but the spirit of it, all the way down to the soundtrack... it's a Bill & Ted movie, straight up."

Bill & Ted Face the Music brings back Alex Winter as William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. and Keanu Reeves as Theodore "Ted" Logan, with the supporting cast including the likes of a returning William Sadler as The Grim Reaper, as well as newcomers Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving as Billie "Little Bill" Logan, Ted and Elizabeth's daughter, and Theodora "Little Ted" Preston, Bill and Joanna's daughter respectively. This bodacious announcement comes courtesy of Alex Winter's official Twitter account.