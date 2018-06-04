Bill & Ted 3 is finally happening and the studio isn't messing around. We only recently learned during the Cannes Film Festival that a deal had finally been closed in order to get the long-awaited sequel officially going. Now, it appears as though the creative team is wasting no time as, according to a new report, filming on Bill and Ted 3 is set to commence on January 10, 2019.

It isn't clear just yet where production will take place, but Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are gearing up to return as the iconic duo in a mere six months. Considering it's been the better part of three decades since we last saw them in Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, that's hardly going to be a difficult wait for fans of the franchise. Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson, writers of the original movies, have returned to pen the screenplay for the sequel, officially titled Bill and Ted Face the Music, which has been trapped in development hell for quite some time. That's over with. Unless something unforeseen gets in the way, this is really happening.

In Bill and Ted Face the Music, middle age and the responsibilities of family have caught up with our two heroes who have not yet fulfilled their destiny of saving the universe with rock and roll. They've written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. Things change when the fabric of time and space begins tearing around them and a visitor from the future warns Bill and Ted that only their song can save life as we know it. So they set out on a time travel adventure to find the song capable of saving their world and balancing the universe. The two are also going to get some help from their daughters this time around.

Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) is set to direct Bill and Ted 3. We also previously reported that William Sadler is likely to reprise his role as Death, but that hasn't been finalized by the studio just yet. The movie also doesn't currently have a release date, but with filming set to begin in January, it's not hard to imagine that it could come out in late 2019 or early 2020.

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure and Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, released in 1989 and 1991 respectively, were not big hits at the box office but they have managed to remain in the public consciousness for all these years. It's that lack of proven financial viability that, in part, helped roadblock this movie for so long. But that time is over. Now comes the time to impatiently await the first surely excellent set photos and to ponder which historical figures they may encounter on their journey this time around. This news comes to us courtesy of Omega Underground.