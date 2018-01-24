The script for Bill & Ted 3 is done. Screenwriter Ed Solomon, who co-created and wrote the original movies with Chris Matheson, has been working on the long-awaited sequel for a very long time. Now, in a new update on the project, he reveals that the creative team, which consists of the screenwriting duo, as well as original stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, has a script they're very happy with. Here's what he had to say about it in a recent interview with Digital Spy.

"We have a script that we really are proud of, that we worked very hard on, that we've done many iterations of, and we did it on spec, meaning we spent years working on it because we wanted to get it right, creatively. This is not, 'Hey let's all cash-in on the Bill & Ted thing for money,' this is the opposite. This is, 'We love these characters, they've been with us for our whole lives,' Chris and me, and Alex and Keanu, and we wanted to visit them again as middle-aged men. We thought it would be really fun, and funny, and sweet. We really think there's another movie to be done that is the opposite of cynical, that is actually made with love. [It'll be] made with love and affection for the characters, and affection for the fans of Bill & Ted. All of us really want to give the people who love Bill & Ted, and people who haven't even discovered Bill & Ted yet, a movie that is worthy of their affection. And we're trying!"

This project certainly sounds well intentioned. But why has it taken so long? Part of the problem, from Hollywood's perspective, probably has something to do with the fact that Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, the last movie in the franchise, came out nearly three decades ago. Though, the industry is pretty obsessed with reboots and remakes lately. Ed Solomon also says that Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot is still on board, as well as Steven Soderbergh.

"We have been working for almost 10 years to get this thing made; Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, Chris Matheson, me... we have a director, Dean Parisot, who did Galaxy Quest, Steven Soderbergh is one of our producers. We have a wonderful assembly of people."

We've been hearing somewhat regular updates on Bill and Ted 3, which is currently going under the title of Bill and Ted Face the Music, for quite some time. Everyone seems eager to make it happen, but the pieces just haven't all come together quite yet. Last year, Keanu Reeves, while appearing on The Graham Norton Show, talked a bit about what to expect from the plot of the third movie, should it ever actually get made.

"The writers came up with a story and we're trying to make it. It would be Bill and Ted in their 50s, and that just makes me laugh right there. There's a cool story. Basically, they're supposed to write a song to save the world and they haven't done that yet. So the pressure of having to save the world, their marriages are falling apart, their kids are kind of mad at them. But then someone comes from the future and tells them if they don't write the song it's just not the world, it's the universe. So they have to save the universe because time is breaking apart. So then elements of the past come in."

Ed Solomon says that a part of the problem is convincing financiers that Bill and Ted Face the Music could actually make money. The original movies weren't huge financial hits at the time, but they've gained a massive cult following over the years and there certainly appears to be an appetite for a third movie. This is where a place like Netflix could step in and just make the thing, since they don't have to worry about box office. And a lot more people would likely watch it if they didn't have to buy a movie ticket. You can check out the full interview with Ed Solomon over at Digital Spy.