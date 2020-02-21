Bill & Ted Face the Music is now 6 months away from hitting theaters. In celebration, the highly anticipated sequel's social media accounts have posted a throwback teaser. There is no footage from the upcoming movie. Instead, we see young Bill and Ted celebrating with some air guitar from the first installment. As for some actual footage from the movie, co-writer Ed Solomon estimates that the first Bill & Ted 3 trailer will arrive sometime in the spring.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is currently in the post-production phase, which means that the CGI is probably being taken care of at this point in time. With that being said, the movie comes out in 6 months, so we should get the first trailer sooner, rather than later. It's been nearly 30 years since we've seen the epic duo on the big screen together and the fans are pretty hyped to finally see what the boys are like as middle-aged family men.

For this year's Super Bowl, Alex Winter played both young and older Bill in a Walmart commercial, which got people thinking the Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer was going drop during the big game. That obviously did not happen. Winter said originally that they had hoped to use footage from the upcoming sequel in the commercial, but they couldn't find anything that fit the tone, so he shot new stuff without Keanu Reeves. So far, we've only seen the official and unofficial Bill and Ted images from the set. Without any context, we don't have any real insight into the story, other than what we have been told.

Bill & Ted Face the Music gives our heroes 78 minutes to save the universe. That's not exactly a lot of time to accomplish such a lofty goal, but they will have the help of their young daughters this time around. "They were told when they were teenagers that they were going to save reality, and they've been working on it the whole time," co-writer Chris Matheson recently said. "Now an emissary from the future comes and says, 'You've got to do it right now.'" Time is a luxury Bill and Ted do not have.

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 20th. The sequel stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. From what we've seen, the sequel looks like it will be right in line with the first two installments, which is definitely a good thing. Additionally, the new cast members will help to give a creative spin to the older elements. You can check out the 6-month throwback teaser for Bill & Ted Face the Music below, thanks to the Bill and Ted 3 Instagram account.