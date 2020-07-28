Bill and Ted and John Wick are two franchises that are as far apart in tone as it is possible to be, with the only connection being the fact that Keanu Reeves plays the lead in both. Thanks to the actor, the world of John Wick collided with Bill & Ted Face the Music when Reeves hosted a viewing party for the former while filming the latter. Bill and Ted writer Ed Solomon described the incident during a [email protected] panel.

"I think my favorite moment, my most salient moment, was on a day where we were shut down because of the potential hurricane. We were all stuck up in a town called Covington, and Alex and Keanu both, in different ways, like hosted the whole cast and the whole crew. We actually went to, it was like a 1 o'clock performance of John Wick. The whole crew and cast were stuck there, and Keanu actually hosted this production of John Wick that we all watched. And then Alex hosted a lunch afterwards."

It has become clear as the promotions for the upcoming Bill and Ted Face the Music unroll that the film is a labor of love for everyone involved, especially the lead actors, so it makes sense that Keanu Reeves and his co-lead Alex Winter would treat the production as a friendly get-together complete with lunch and movie viewing parties. In another interview, Reeves had described the special camaraderie that he shares with Winter.

"I can't feel, or laugh, or do anything like the way that working on Bill and Ted does, and working with Alex. That doesn't exist anywhere else in the world for me. To partner up and work on the craft side, and then get to play."

As highly anticipated as Bill and Ted Face the Music is, the series that put Reeves back on the map and gave him the industry clout to greenlight projects was John Wick, and that is another franchise that is very near the actor's heart, as Wick creator Derek Kolstad once described while talking about possible sequels:

"I think the other thing, too, is to his [Keanu Reeves'] credit and to his career, he's done very few sequels. He found something very special in John Wick that is very important to him, that is both spoken and unspoken. I don't know how many more there will be, but I think the plan right now is, at the very least, four to five."

Directed by Dean Parisot and written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, Bill & Ted Face the Music features a lead cast of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, with Anthony Carrigan, and Kid Cudi. Brigette Lundy-Paine, and Samara Weaving will be playing the roles of the daughters of Bill and Ted. Although initially planning for a full theatrical release, the global lockdown has complicated matters, and the film is now scheduled to open in select theaters and streaming On Demand from September 1, as was announced from the full-length Bill and Ted Face the Music trailer that was launched last week.