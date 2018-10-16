Wyld Stallyns Ride Again! In Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, the titular time travelers aren't making history, they are history! When an evil doer from the future sends eviler robot twins of Bill & Ted to assassinate and replace good, non-robot Bill & Ted, the guys wind up face to face with the Grim Reaper (William Sadler)! Can the now-dead duo escape, defeat their evil doppelgangers, and win their Battle of the Bands contest?

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey arrives with beautiful new steenbok art on November 20. The cover features the iconic time traveling phone booth which was introduced in the original 1989 comedy Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. Only this time, it's not used to take the two San Dimas dudes on a journey through history. After dying and defeating Death at a number of popular board games, Bill S. Preston Esquire and Ted 'Theodore' Logan must use the booth to help overcome DeNomolos and win the big battle of the bands, putting them on a crash course with their ultimate fate as the saviors of not just our world, but heaven, hell and all the planted in-between.

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey is getting a big boost of excitement with a number of special features that are sure to bring a smile to every fan's face. Alex Winter is going to join producer Scott Kroopf for an expansive and detailed look back at the 1992 sci-fi comedy, with an insightful and very funny audio commentary. There will be a second audio commentary from creators of the franchise and writers Chris Matheson And Ed Solomon.

As any Bill & Ted fan worth their weight in ice cream knows, there were plenty of scenes cut from Bogus Journey before it made it's way to the screen, including a crazy alternate ending that brought Grandma, the Easter Bunny and Colonel Oats out of Hell and into the real world. Sadly, we still don't get to see any of those scenes included here.

Though, these scenes are sure to be a topic of discussion as the cast and crew gather for a retrospective look back at the comedy. Participating in this cool video are actors Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, And William Sadler, Producer Scott Kroopf, Production Designer David L. Snyder, Composer David Newman and a whole bunch of other cool surprises.

Bill & Ted are wildly popular, and there has been a lot of renewed interest with Bill & Ted 3, titled Face the Music, on the horizon. Find out how they got where they are, and where they're supposed to be going in one of the rare sequels that equals the origin. The new steenbok will make for the prefect Christmas present.