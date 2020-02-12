Billie Eilish has released a teaser for her No Time to Die theme song. She will be releasing the full song tomorrow (Thursday, February 13th) at 4pm Pacific. Eilish fans have been clamoring for new music and Bond fans have been waiting to hear what the young popstar has done with her chance to be a part of cinematic history. It's a huge honor to get involved with the 007 franchise and this doesn't seem to be lost on Eilish.

The theme song for the 25th @007 film, written and performed by Billie, is titled “No Time To Die” and will be released globally tomorrow at 4pm PT. #NoTimeToDiepic.twitter.com/5QU9a3FPM0 — billie eilish (@billieeilish) February 12, 2020

The Twitter tease of Billie Eilish's No Time to Die theme song is 13 seconds in length and instrumental. A slow and soft, moody piano line can be heard with a bright chime in the higher register. Even with the brief tease, it fits right in with what we've come to expect over the years from the franchise. As for the song's title, it is also No Time to Die. It will be interesting to hear what Billie Eilish does with her vocals on top of the music that she composed.

Billie Eilish appeared at the Academy Awards over the weekend with her brother and songwriting partner Finneas O'Connell, where they performed The Beatles' "Yesterday" during the In Memoriam portion of the show. While the performance was great, it has been overshadowed by the fact that the Academy left out Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce, Michael J. Pollard, and Sid Haig. Social media has been in an uproar over the situation ever since Sunday night and it doesn't seem to be getting any better, even after the Academy released a statement.

Billie Eilish recently won five Grammy awards, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year, so she's on a huge streak at the moment, especially after getting the James Bond theme song. Many were under the impression that Beyoncé was going to have the song this time, but that was not the case, even after her fans conducted some pretty intense detective work. With that being said, Beyoncé may have recorded her own version of the song, only to lose out to Eilish. The same thing happened to Radiohead with their Spectre theme song when they lost out to Sam Smith. At least Radiohead fans were able to hear the song after the movie was released.

No Time to Die is all set to hit theaters on April 10th. With Billie Eilish's James Bond theme song on the way, it will more than likely be able to be streamed at 4pm tomorrow on Spotify and Apple Music, though that has not been confirmed. Additionally, one can imagine that the record label will put out a physical single in the form of a vinyl 7" to get it into more hands. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens. You can check out the No Time to Die teaser below, thanks to Billie Eilish's Twitter account.