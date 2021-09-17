From Sean Connery to Daniel Craig, the James Bond movies feature iconic music. The next film, No Time to Die features a new song by Billie Eilish, who has revealed a subtle musical Easter egg that is present in her theme for No Time To Die. This Easter egg pays tribute to the Bond movies of the past.

Billie Eilish, who recently debuted her latest album "Happier Than Ever," recorded the song "No Time To Die," for the latest Bond film. The track is written by both her and her brother, the producer Finneas. The song is most likely going to play over opening credits, a common reoccurrence in 007 movies. Most recently, Skyfall and Spectre both had opening credit songs recorded by Adele and Sam Smith.

The track "No Time To Die" was released last year, before the movie eventually got delayed due to the pandemic. With the spy adventure set to be released soon, Billie Eilish's James Bond song is coming back to relevance once more. Eilish appeared on the No Time To Die podcast where she was asked about the song's similarities to Bond songs of the past.

"I don't really think there was pressure. I think we wanted to [sound similar to past Bond themes]," Eilish said. "It was like, you can't do a Bond song without it sounding like a Bond song. If you listen closely, you can hear [the classic Bond opening sting] in the second verse. It's very subtle and it's very echoed. We decided to do that though."

Finneas, who also appeared on the podcast, added, "It was recorded in London, and then there was a version without [the Bond sting]. Then, we were like, 'Put it back in, it's great'. And then Johnny Marr plays all the guitar ... especially his line on the chorus, and then his chord at the end, to us, were like no-brainer moments. We were like, 'That's exactly what it needs here."

"No Time To Die" was also produced by Hans Zimmer, who is composing the soundtrack for the 25th Bond installment. Zimmer has a busy October as he composed this film along with Denis Villeneuve's Dune. According to The Guardian, Zimmer was given a difficult task here, as he was hired to score No Time To Die as a last-minute replacement "less than three months before its release."

The last two James Bond songs, "Skyfall" and "Writings on the Wall" both ended up winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song, so this could be Eilish and her brother's opportunity to win an Oscar to go with their batch of Emmys. Eilish was recently on the cover of TIME magazine and was named as one of the 100 most influential people.

No Time To Die will debut in theaters in the UK on Sept. 30 and in the US on Oct. 8. The run time for the film clocks in at 2 hours and 43 minutes, making this the longest Bond film yet. The film stars Daniel Craig in his final performance as Bond alongside Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ana De Armas, and Lashana Lynch.