Kevin Spacey will be making a return to the big screen this August for the first time since the actor was hit with a slew of sexual misconduct allegations. Billionaire Boys Club, which was filmed more than two years ago, is being released by Los Angeles based distributor Vertical, who have decided to bring the movie to theaters later this summer. This is a decision that is sure to be met with some controversy, but one that the company says wasn't an easy one to make. Here's what Vertical had to say about it in a statement.

"We hope these distressing allegations pertaining to one person's behavior, that were not publicly known when the film was made almost two-and-a-half years ago and from someone who has a small, supporting role in Billionaire Boys Club, does not tarnish the release of the film. We don't condone sexual harassment on any level and we fully support victims of it. At the same time, this is neither an easy nor insensitive decision to release this film in theaters, but we believe in giving the cast, as well as hundreds of crew members who worked hard on the film, the chance to see their final product reach audiences. In the end, we hope audiences make up their own minds as to the reprehensible allegations of one person's past, but not at the expense of the entire cast and crew present on this film."

In the wake of the many allegations brought against Kevin Spacey, from men in both the U.S. and in England, the actor was removed from the hit show House of Cards by Netflix. The streaming service also opted out of releasing a Gore Vidal biopic, which had already been filmed. Spacey was also removed and replaced by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World, a bold move that cost the studio millions of dollars, but maintained the integrity of the project and earned Plummer an Oscar nomination.

In the wake of not only the allegations brought against Kevin Spacey, but of others such as Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood is incredibly sensitive about giving any sort of platform to those who have been accused of sexual misconduct on any level. With that in mind, there are sure to be those who disagree with the decision to release Billionaire Boys Club. However, there are tons of people who worked on this movie, with a cast that includes Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd and Cary Elwes. Should they be punished for the vile actions of one man? That's the question Vertical is posing. Here's a brief synopsis for what very well could be the last time Spacey ever shows up on the big screen.

"A group of wealthy boys in Los Angeles during the early 1980s establish a 'get-rich-quick' scam that turns deadly."

Vertical will be releasing Billionaire Boys Club on VOD in mid-July before bringing it to select theaters on August 17. This is a strategy they employ with most of their movies. The recently released John Travolta movie Gotti, which was given a wide release but tanked at the box office anyway as it arrived with a 0 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, is the rare exception. Most of their movies debut in 75 theaters or less, so the release is likely to be very minimal. You can check out a trailer for Billionaire Boys Club for yourself below. This was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.