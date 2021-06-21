A look at the Billy Dee Williams incarnation of Two-Face that we never got the chance to see in Tim Burton's Batman movies has been revealed as part of the Batman '89 comic book series. Serving as a continuation of Batman and Batman Returns, the Batman '89 comic delves into new storylines set in the same universe. Because Batman Forever took the franchise into another direction following Burton's exit from the director's chair, the comic book storyline essentially serves as Batman 3.

Samuel Hamm, who wrote the original Batman screenplay and helped craft the story for Batman Returns, penned the comic book storyline. Artist Joe Quinones provides the artwork, which is heavily inspired by the aesthetic of Burton's Batman movies. The second issue is set to go on sale in September, but on Twitter, Quinones went ahead and shared the cover. It reveals that Harvey Dent, who was played by Billy Dee Williams in Batman, has transformed into the supervillain Two-Face. You can check it out below.

Officially revealed! My cover to issue 2 of BATMAN ‘89 #batman89 ON SALE 9/14/21 pic.twitter.com/S4XnhKxP3r — Joe Quinones (@Joe_Quinones) June 18, 2021

"Officially revealed! My cover to issue 2 of BATMAN '89 #batman89 ON SALE September 14, 2021," Quinones said. "And if I may editorialize, you all are not ready for what @SamuelHamm has been cooking up for this series. Just staggering, brilliant takes. I can't speak for my art, but the story does not disappoint."

Billy Dee Williams was only seen as Harvey Dent in the original Batman, and the character did not make a return appearance in Batman Returns. There might have been early plans for Williams' Dent to eventually become Two-Face in another sequel before Joel Schumacher took the keys to the Batmobile with Batman Forever. Introducing Tommy Lee Jones as a different incarnation of Harvey Dent, the movie essentially ignores Burton's original Batman, and the Williams version of Two-Face was never realized until now.

A logline for the Batman '89 comic reads: "The gothic mentality behind the world, while still rooted in a sense of realism, helped inform many of DC's global fans' first impressions on the Dark Knight's Gotham. In the new Batman '89 comic, Hamm and Quinones will help usher in the return of Selina Kyle/Catwoman and will debut a new Robin! Plus, Quinones has a vision for Harvey Dent/Two-Face that is as close to movie magic as a comic can get!"

After Williams and Jones took on their own respective turns as Harvey Dent in Batman movies, the Gotham City District Attorney would later be played by Aaron Eckhart in the incredibly popular superhero movie The Dark Knight, starring alongside Heath Ledger as the Joker and Christian Bale as Batman. He was also played by Nicholas D'Agosto in the prequel series Gotham, but the show never depicted his transformation into Two-Face.

Batman '89 will debut its first issue in August, with the second issue featuring Harvey Dent on the cover arriving on Sept. 14, 2021. DC Comics will also continue the adventures of Christopher Reeve's Man of Steel in a separate Superman '78 comic book series.