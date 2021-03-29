In his first photo with his baby niece, Robert Irwin is once again looking a lot like his late father Steve "The Crocodile Hunter" Irwin. Last week, Robert's sister Bindi and husband Chandler Powell welcomed into the world their daughter and the newest addition to the Irwin family: Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. On Friday, Robert shared his first photo taken with baby Grace on Instagram.

In the caption, new uncle Robert Irwin writes, "Let the uncle adventures begin! Love you so much, Grace. This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world," he continued. "The most incredible, caring and strong Mum... and the funnest, coolest and kindest Dad. Love you three so much - I can't wait for this exciting journey ahead!"

If the photo looks oddly familiar, it might be because Robert previously posted a throwback image of himself as a newborn baby with Steve Irwin looking down upon him. It's one of the first images of Steve with Robert, and it's uncanny to see just how much the latter is taking after the former. A young Bindi also gazes upon her baby brother, and Robert shared the image on his sister's 22nd birthday as a way to thank her for always being there for him.

"Happy birthday @bindisueirwin," Robert said. "Thank you for being my best friend from the moment I entered the world. I'll always treasure the story of the first time you met me - it was around the time this photo was taken, just after I was born and you decided that it was your job to name me... and then promptly named me Brian!"

A clear chip off the old block, Robert is not unaware of the similarities he shares with Steve, both in his personality and with his physical appearance. In 2019, the teenager shared an image of his father feeding a crocodile as spectators looked on. Another photo shows Robert - dressed up just like his dad - feeding the very same croc exactly 15 years later. The resemblance is so uncanny, you could almost swear the two were twins if not the same person.

"Dad and me feeding Murray... same place, same croc - two photos 15 years apart," Robert writes in the caption.

When Bindi Irwin announced her daughter's birth on Friday, she also publicly divulged the baby's name. She explained how Grace Warrior Irwin's middle names pay tribute to Steve as a way of keeping his legacy alive.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," Bindi Irwin wrote. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

Last month, Bindi also detailed how Steve would have been the "perfect" grandfather. In an interview with ET, Bindi said: "He would've been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would've been. I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect."

"He'd be over the moon," added Terri Irwin, Steve's widow and Bindi's mom, host of Crocodile Hunter Family. Steve Irwin will always be missed, but his legacy will live on forever. This news comes to us from Robert Irwin on Instagram.