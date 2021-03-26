Bindi Irwin has just welcomed the birth of her first child with husband Chandler Powell, and the baby has been named, in part, after her late grandfather Steve. On Friday, Bindi announced that her daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, was born on March 25. Bindi Irwin also included a statement explaining how Grace's middle names pay tribute to Steve Irwin - a passionate animal activist often referred to as a Wildlife Warrior.

Grace Warrior Irwin Powell ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DcJGCrTcFs — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) March 26, 2021

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," Bindi says. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

Also noting how Grace happened to arrive on Bindi and Chandler's first wedding anniversary, the new mother adds: "There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

Last month, Bindi and the Irwin family spoke about how excited Steve would have been for the baby if he were still with us. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bindi regaled, "He would've been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would've been... I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect."

"I think it's really special that as a family we get to remember him, honor him in absolutely everything that we do," Bindi's brother Robert added. "And make sure that that legacy never, ever dies no matter what. And now with a new little wildlife warrior taking on the charge, he would just be insanely excited. I can't even imagine. It'd be amazing!"

Steve Irwin was famous across the world for his work as an Australian zookeeper, wildlife expert, animal activist, and television personality. He hosted the series The Crocodile Hunter for a decade and even had his own movie based on the series that was released in 2002. Off-camera, Irwin is also very well known for establishing the conservationist organization Wildlife Warriors with his wife Terri Irwin, and the non-profit is still working to protect animals and the natural environment to this day.

Sadly, the elder Irwin died in 2006 while filming an underwater documentary in the Great Barrier Reef. The news came as a tremendous shock to fans everywhere at the time, as Steve was such a vibrant personality who crammed so much life into his short time on Earth. As such a beloved celebrity, the pain of his passing is still felt by fans worldwide.

The Irwins have since become television stars in their own right, with their work with animals at the Australia Zoo featured on the reality TV series Crikey! It's the Irwins. After previously debuting on Animal Planet, the third season of the series recently premiered on Discovery+. As unfortunate as it is that Steve is no longer here, the Irwin family patriarch would certainly be proud to see his life's work continue with his growing family. This news comes to us from Bindi Irwin on Twitter}.