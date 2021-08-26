25 years later, the stars of Bio-Dome are still hoping to get an official sequel to the cult classic comedy movie off the ground. Released in theaters in 1996 by MGM, Bio-Dome stars Pauly Shore and Stephen Baldwin as a pair of slackers who wind up crashing an enclosed ecosystem inhabited by scientists as part of an experiment. The movie is also notable for featuring the first on-screen performance of Jack Black and Kyle Gass as Tenacious D.

Bio-Dome was not a big hit when it was initially released, barely making a profit at the box office and taking a rather heavy beating from critics. In the years since, it has developed a cult following with many of Shore's fans considering it to be one of his funniest works. For years, fans have been asking for Shore to develop a sequel, hoping that the possibility may be more likely now that the movie has built up a fanbase over the past 25 years.

Regarding the consistent requests he gets for movie sequels, Pauly Shore took to Twitter to post a video message in response. As explained in the video, the actor would love to do sequels to his movies, naming Bio-Dome as an example alongside other titles like In the Army Now and Encino Man. He even reveals that co-star Stephen Baldwinn still contacts him frequently about the idea. They're powerless to make it happen themselves, however, and the only way for it to happen is for the fans to convince the studio.

Here’s a special message to all you crusty folks that request sequels to all my movies. Watch the video and get to work stoners! The studios control these titles. Not sweet baby wiezel. But I love you guys!@andydick@davidalangrier@StephenBaldwin7@SeanAstin@loripettypic.twitter.com/MMhpOoBmbH — Pauly Shore (@PaulyShore) August 25, 2021