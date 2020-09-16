Several years ago, there were solid plans to bring a movie based on the video game series Bioshock to life. Set to be directed by Pirates of the Caribbean director Gore Verbinski with a release date of 2011, the project was cancelled in 2009 due to budget issues, among other things. Well, The Boys star and fan of the video game, Jack Quaid, thinks that the movie never happening is a good thing, and that Bioshock could be much better adapted as a television series instead.

"I think they should make a TV show out of Bioshock. [A] movie's too small.....I mean, I literally have the skyhook over here, but Infinite's good. I think it's simpler and just more interesting with the very first one....And Minerva's Den in two is amazing, but yeah, they've got to do it someday."

Jack Quaid even offered his pitch for where to being with a series, saying that the easiest place to start would probably be with the third game in the series, Bioshock Infinite, due to it being the most insular story. Although Quaid did not exactly put himself forward for a role should his proposed idea ever come to fruition, it's clear that he would love to be involved, and , as a rising star and fan of the game, he'd certainly be a welcome addition.

There have been plans to adapt the Bioshock property for some time, with Quaid far from the only one to want to see it happen. Mortal Kombat writer Greg Russo recently declared his desire to work on an adaptation, even revealing that he has tried to get it off the ground. "I would love to figure out a way to do BioShock and I've tried," he said while speaking with ComicBook.com. "I've been like elbowing everybody I can possibly find, because I think I have a really awesome way to do it that would be really fun. And bring the horror of it to the forefront and hopefully keep the budget at a manageable price. But yeah, that's one that I'd absolutely adore, that be a lot of fun to work on."

For now, Jack Quaid has his hands full dealing with malicious superheroes in the Amazon series, The Boys, which recently returned for its second season. Coming courtesy of Amazon Prime, The Boys is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The series is set in a universe where superpowered individuals are recognized as heroes by the general public and owned by powerful corporation Vought International, which markets and monetizes them. Outside of their heroic personas, most are arrogant and corrupt. The series primarily focuses on two groups: The Seven, Vought International's premier superhero team, and the titular Boys, vigilantes looking to keep the corrupted heroes under control.

In Season 2, The Boys are on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation's paranoia.

The first few episodes have now been released, with episode releases being staggered weekly before culminating in an epic season finale on October 9. The show has already been renewed for a third season. This comes to us from Comicbook.com.