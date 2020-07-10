It seems that Netflix is working on Bird Box 2. This, according to writer Josh Malerman, who says the sequel is in development. Malerman wrote the novel that the hit movie was based on and, as it just so happens, he has a sequel coming out later this month. That could provide a roadmap for the streaming service to deliver a follow-up.

Josh Malerman's sequel novel Malorie, named for the lead character, played by Sandra Bullock in the movie, is set to hit shelves on July 21. During a recent interview, Malerman was asked about Bird Box 2. While the author couldn't say much, he did confirm that it is in the works. Here's what Malerman had to say about it.

"I can't say much, but I can say that it is in development. Sometimes it's weird, all this secrecy, but I'm game."

Netflix is historically stingy when it comes to revealing streaming figures. They did, however, boast that Bird Box was watched by 26 million people in its first week. It remains one of the most popular original movies they have ever produced. Though it did face some controversy for sparking the "Bird Box challenge" as well as using footage of a real train crash, which was eventually removed. Speaking about Malorie, Josh Malerman said that the movie didn't alter his approach to writing the follow-up. Only now he pictures Sandra Bullock.

"It took about the same amount of time. I was also aware that there was a possibility that Sandra Bullock wouldn't be playing Malorie. When you first start writing novels, especially now, how do you not see them cinematically? We grew up on movies. So with Bird Box, I always saw it cinematically. It almost reads like stage directions. It felt the same writing Malorie, but I didn't have Sandra Bullock in mind when I wrote the first one."

Bird Box centers on a mysterious monster that decimates the world's population. Those who see it either align with it or take their own life. Facing the unknown, Malorie is forced to flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may be able to offer them safety. But they need to take a dangerous, two-day journey blindfolded. Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich also starred in the original. Susanne Bier directed.

Getting Sandra Bullock back for Bird Box 2 would be paramount. But that doesn't seem like it would be an issue. The actress has been more than willing to star in sequels over the years. Not only that, but she also seems to have a good relationship with Netflix, as she is gearing up to star in an adaptation of Mark Millar's comic Reborn for the streaming service. With Malorie hitting shelves shortly, we could be getting a better idea of what the sequel will look like. Josh Malerman previously said it would shed more light on the lead character, as well as the monsters. This news comes to us via Inverse.