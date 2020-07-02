2020 just keeps getting weirder. A giant bird was caught on video catching what appears to be a small shark in its talons, bringing Sharknado vibes to frightened South Carolina beachgoers. The incident took place at Myrtle Beach, and a woman was able to capture the footage from the 17th floor of her apartment building. Social media instantly went crazy over the video, which has since gone viral.

One Twitter user says, "If 2020 was a nature scene..." when describing the video, which pretty much nails it. According to bird watchers on social media, the giant bird is an osprey, aka sea hawk or fish hawk, which is a fish-eating bird of prey. It is a large raptor, reaching more than 2 feet in length and nearly 6 feet across the wings. It is usually brown and gray in coloring. And by the looks of this video, it certainly seems to be a giant osprey doing what it does best.

When examining the video further, there have been debates as to whether or not the osprey nabbed a shark from the water. It definitely looks like a baby shark, but some are claiming that it is really a giant Spanish mackerel, which is a common fish found in Myrtle Beach waters. Whatever the case may be, there are still plenty of people who believe that Sharknado is going to become real-life in 2020. And why not? We've already seen murder hornets, the death of Mr. Peanut, Goop's vagina scented candle, and movie theaters shut down across the world.

Sharknado in real life might be what it takes to keep people away from the beaches this upcoming holiday weekend. Beaches across the nation are closing in order to stop people from gathering in large groups, though not everybody will be following the orders, even if there are giant birds hovering around that could easily drop a baby shark in your lap or possibly grab a small child and drop it into the ocean. The beach is scary enough right now with hordes of people, we don't really need sharks falling from the sky.

What else is going to happen in 2020? Hopefully the first half of the year is behind us, letting things get back to some form of normalcy in the near future. With that being said, it looks like we're going to have to be a little bit more patient, like the giant bird grabbing a baby shark from the water and waiting to eat every last bit of it. Sharknado will more than likely be playing a lot on Syfy this summer, though we all might just have to look out the window. You can check out the extraordinary footage of the incident above, thanks to the Tracking Sharks Twitter account.