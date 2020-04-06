Assuming that Birds of Prey 2 ever happens, director Cathy Yan has some ideas of who she would like to see alongside Harley Quinn in the proposed sequel. Specifically, Yan wants to bring Poison Ivy into the fold, a character that we have yet to see in the DCEU, but one that has been long rumored and seems like an eventuality. The question is, could a sequel truly happen at this point?

Cathy Yan, during a recent interview, was asked about the prospect of Birds of Prey 2. Which, quite frankly, at this point, looks quite unlikely (more on that in a minute). In any event, should Warner Bros. decide the movie is a good idea, the filmmaker is interested in exploring the relationship between Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn, which opens up a whole host of questions. Here's what Yan had to say about it.

"I would love to see Poison Ivy and I would certainly love to see the relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy."

The word relationship is the key there. Is Cathy Yan alluding to the dynamic that would exist between the DC Comics villains? Or is she suggesting something more on the romantic side? There is precedent for such a romantic relationship in the comics and this is something that is even set to be explored in Harley Quinn season 2 on DC Universe. Why not play around with that on the big screen as well with Margot Robbie and whoever would be cast as Poison Ivy in this scenario?

But this is all hypothetical, and will likely remain that way. At least when it comes to Birds of Prey 2. Even though the latest from DC Films was received well by critics and audiences, it didn't fare as well at the box office as the studio had hoped. Birds of Prey clawed its way to $201 million at the box office, which is far below what comic big book movies of this caliber often pull in. Speaking further, Cathy Yan explained that she feels audiences want more from Harley Quinn.

"I think people aren't ready to let go of Harley Quinn quite yet and you know, Margot I don't think is ready to let go of Harley Quinn yet either."

What we know for sure is that Margot Robbie will be back as Harley Quinn once more in director James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which is scheduled to hit theaters in August 2021. Beyond that, it's unclear if Warner Bros. has additional plans for the character on the big screen, be it in Birds of Prey 2 or elsewhere. Whatever the case, Poison Ivy seems like a villain that will undoubtedly make her return to theaters at one point or another. It's just a matter of when and where, and whether or not Harley will be involved. This news comes to us via The Wrap.