2020 was supposed to be a big year for female-led blockbusters, and the most unusual of the bunch was Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey. Starring Robbie as Harley Quinn alongside a host of grungy female heroes, Birds of Prey was lavished with praise by critics for its humor and action. Unfortunately, despite garnering a loyal fanbase, the movie did not do wonders at the box office. In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Robbie was asked about a possible Birds of Prey sequel, to which she replied in the negative.

"I don't know if that is on the horizon anytime soon. I don't think it's a no. But no, there's no sequel in the works that I'm aware of at this stage."

While Birds of Prey did not do the kind of business Warner Bros. had hoped for, Harley Quinn remains one of their most popular characters. So much so that the animated series Harley Quinn starring Kaley Cuoco as the voice of Harley was a breakout success.

Meanwhile, despite the mixed response to Birds of Prey and 2016's Suicide Squad, fans generally agree that Robbie's portrayal of Harley Quinn in both movies was excellent, and something we need more of. And that is something fans are going to get to see soon. Robbie's Harley will next be seen in James Gunn's sequel/reboot The Suicide Squad. In a previous interview, the actress had explained that this time around, Harley will not have to shoulder the burden of the lead storyline all by herself.

"One of the first things I said to James was, I think Harley is a catalyst of chaos. She's not necessarily your narrative center, and sometimes it's great when plot points can rest on other characters' shoulders, and she can be the thing that erupts a whole sequence of events. That's something I felt he agreed with, based on what I was reading in the script."

Perhaps the main lesson learned from Birds of Prey is that Harley works best when the story does not revolve around her, but instead, like Captain Jack Sparrow, is excellent in a major supporting role. The Suicide Squad being an ensemble movie should allow Harley to bounce off many other interesting characters, all with their personal arcs separate from her, while Harley is free to do what she does best, cause mayhem and have fun in the ensuing carnage.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Mayling NG as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Solsoria, Sylvester Stallone as King Shark, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, John Cena as Peacemaker, with Steve Agee, Taika Waititi and Storm Reid. The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.

