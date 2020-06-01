All of those rumors suggesting Birds of Prey had to go through reshoots to remove obscene Black Mask images are fake news. Director Cathy Yan debunked the rumor on social media over the weekend. One reporter claimed to have multiple sources backing up her claim about the Birds of Prey reshoots. She says, "I told u guys, massive reshoots largely to take out "dick pics" storyline & add more action via Chad Stahelski." This was all in reference to Yan standing behind David Ayer and his studio drama on social media.

However, Cathy Yan declares there was no need for reshoots due to some obscene images from Ewan McGregor's Black Mask. The Birds of Prey director is pretty active on social media and interacts with fans quite a bit, so it's no surprise that she would set the record straight online to someone claiming to have insider information. Yan had this to say in response to the reporter's inside sources.

"Excuse me, you have no idea what you're talking about. It's fascinating you would deem to try when you weren't part of the process whatsoever... And I thank you for the support. But let's set the record straight: there were never d*ck pics."

There we have it. Cathy Yan says Black Mask's nudes were never a part of the equation in Birds of Prey. Yan and the reporter went back and forth a bit more, with the reporter once again stating, "MULTIPLE reporters confirmed that story after I reported it, said it was great & should be kept in film & didn't like it taken out." Like Yan states, said reporter was not on the set and has no direct, firsthand knowledge of what went down behind-the-scenes.

After watching Birds of Prey, one could easily see Ewan McGregor's Black Mask having nude images of himself and sending them to people. The villain is a narcissist to the highest degree mixed with a healthy dose of psychosis for good measure. In other words, he's over the top and would be the exact person to have weird nude photos himself to show to unsuspecting individuals. Also, the movie's take on sexism would have been a good place to target this sort of behavior.

Regardless, the argument is now dead. Cathy Yan, who directed Birds of Prey and was there every day, even for the reshoots, would know much better than anyone else. There are a lot of inside sources these days who really don't have any official connections to anything, which is when the misinformation starts to spread. Hopefully more people will pick up on this rumor now that Yan has officially addressed it. You can check out Cathy Yan's Twitter response to the Black Mask nude photo rumors below.

And I thank you for the support. But let’s set the record straight: there were never dick pics. You peddling a pedophelia rumour is not journalism. Peddling any gossip is not journalism. I know. I was one. — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) May 31, 2020

I told u guys, massive reshoots largely to take out “dick pics” storyline & add more action via Chad Stahelski



I’m surprised Yan would jump on this bandwagon though - #BirdsOfPrey very well reviewed by critics & has a very strong fan base that vehemently defends film as is #DCEUhttps://t.co/I3Y5QSXGYv — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 31, 2020

Excuse me, you have no idea what you’re talking about. It’s fascinating you would deem to try when you weren’t part of the process whatsoever. — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) May 31, 2020

No reporter is ever part of the process - they’re different jobs.



Everything I reported is common knowledge w/ many insiders, I brought it to the public.



I gave your film a good review, and I said here you have a strong fan base.



So logically, there should be no problem here. — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 31, 2020

MULTIPLE reporters confirmed that story after I reported it, said it was great & should be kept in film & didn’t like it taken out.



And dick pics aren’t pedophelia. 🙄



Plus as a former journalist u should realize the optics of now pretending u have a suddenly better “Yan Cut” — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 31, 2020