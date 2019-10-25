Ewan McGregor is looking forward to people seeing his take on Black Mask in the upcoming Birds of Prey. The actor thinks Black Mask is the perfect villain for the Trump era. He was excited to get a chance to play a character like that on the big screen and sees some parallels between the villain and President Donald Trump. The first trailer for the movie has seen some mixed reviews, but many are hoping that we'll get a better look at McGregor's villain in the coming months.

According to Ewan McGregor, Black Mask is the perfect villain for "the Time of Trump." The character is "an absolute narcissist," he says. Many have argued about Donald Trump's state of mind, long before he ever became President of the United States. However, since winning the 2016 election, Trump has been put even further under the microscope. McGregor had this to say about Black Mask's similarities to Trump.

"(Black Mask is) spoiled in his upbringing to the point of having no contact with what life or people are about, who has a skin this thin and wants nothing more than to be the center of attention."

Obviously, Ewan McGregor's thoughts on Donald Trump are not going to be something that everybody agrees with. With that being said, it appears that the actor took some inspiration from Trump when making Birds of Prey. In a totally different twist, there have been rumors that the villain is gay in the movie. "I don't want to give anything away, but that's a fun theory. We definitely have a very interesting bond," says McGregor when asked about his character's sexuality.

Chris Messina plays Victor Szasz in Birds of Prey and he had a great time working with Ewan McGregor. There's not a lot of people who really have anything bad to say about working with the actor, though Messina says he gets pretty intense on the set. Messina had this to say about McGregor's portrayal of Black Mask in the movie.

"He's an incredible villain because he's so likable and he's so seducing. You're like, I like him, he's cute, it's fun being in his world. And then he'll bite your leg off. He has these incredible turns of violence, this ferocious quality. There are a couple of moments in the movie where he rages that he really went there, and you could hear a pin drop. Then he would turn on a dime and then go back to the charm of the character."

Birds of Prey is all set to hit theaters early next year and Margot Robbie is very happy with the results. Robbie is back as Harley Quinn in the movie and is reprising the role for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which is currently shooting. DC fans are looking forward to seeing Robbie's Quinn face off with Ewan McGregor's Black Mask, which will happen when the movie opens in theaters For now, we're just going to have to wait and see what they decided to do with the character.