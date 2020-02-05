For the past three weeks in a row, Sony has enjoyed some early 2020 success at the box office with Bad Boys for Life. The sequel took home its third straight win last week with a $17.6 million haul. But there is a new blockbuster in town in the form of Warner Bros.' latest DC Comics adaptation, Birds of Prey. With the movie serving as the weekend's only new wide release, it has a clear path to victory and looks to keep DC Films' hot streak going strong.

Birds of Prey, which sees the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn for the first time since 2016's Suicide Squad, is the first major comic book movie to hit the box office in 2020. Directed by Cathy Yan, it's following in the footsteps of Aquaman, Shazam and Joker, which helped DC Films bounce back following the release of Justice League. Critics are very much on this movie's side so far, as it boasts an 89 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as of this writing.

At present, analysts are expecting it to bring in between $50 and $55 million, which will easily give it the top spot for the weekend. However, the solid word from critics could help push those numbers higher. As we've seen with movies like Black Panther and Deadpool, February can be fertile ground for the right release. The female-driven, R-rated action flick may not be poised to cross the $1 billion mark like Aquaman and Joker, but it could very easily become a solid hit, much like Shazam, which earned $364.5 million worldwide following a $53.5 million start.

Elsewhere, Bad Boys for Life is looking to bring in between $10 and $12 million in its fourth frame. The long-awaited third installment of the franchise, which stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, will easily cross the $300 million mark by Monday. Just behind that should be Sam Mendes' WWI drama 1917, with around $7 million. The movie is the odds-on favorite to win Best Picture at the Oscars this weekend, which should keep it in the number three spot. It has already earned $252 million globally.

Universal's Dolittle should finish in number four with between $5 and $6 million. It's held a little better than expected, but is still a far cry from being saved from financial disaster, as it's earned just $128.4 million worldwide against a $175 million budget. Jumanji: The Next Level looks to round out the top five with between $4 and $5 million. The sequel has earned $756.7 million to date since its launch in mid-December, all but ensuring a fourth entry in the series will be announced sooner rather than later. Be sure to check out our full list of weekend box office predictions below and check back with us on Sunday for the weekend estimates. Numbers used in this report were provided by Box Office Mojo.

1 Birds of Prey 2 Bad Boys for Life 3 1917 4 Dolittle 5 Jumanji: The Next Level 6 The Gentlemen 7 Gretel & Hansel 8 Little Women 9 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 10 Knives Out