Birds of Prey is the number one movie at this weekend's box office. However, it came in far below its original predictions. The movie, which has been praised by critics and fans, was only able to take in $33.2 million for the weekend, which is about $20 million less than what was originally projected.

However, the movie was able to get a significant boost overseas, where it earned $48 million. Globally, the Margot Robbie-starring DC movie has generated $81.2 million. It should be noted that Birds of Prey is expected to have a decent run in theaters, thanks to positive word-of-mouth advertising. It is the lowest opening for DC Comics since Jonah Hex. Though it should be noted that bomb only brought in $5.3 million, so it fared far worse than Birds of Prey. That movie hit theaters in 2010, and a lot has changed since then.

Bad Boys for Life fell down to number two at this weekend's box office, after three weeks at the top. The sequel was able to bring in $12 million this weekend and has earned $336.3 million globally so far. As for the third spot, that went to Sam Mendes' 1917. The World War I movie brought in $9 million this weekend, but it could receive a solid bump if it takes home some Academy Awards this evening. The movie is in the running for Best Picture and there are many who believe it will take the award.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Dolittle took the fourth position this weekend with $6.6 million. The movie has not been the success that the studio was hoping for and it's expected to lose quite a bit when all of the dust settles. As of this writing, the movie has generated a $158.6 million globally, which is still pretty far away from its $175 million budget. Jumanji: The Next Level continues to be a box office success with $5.5 Million this weekend. This was more than enough to take the fifth position.

Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen took the sixth spot this weekend after bringing in $4.1 million. The action movie has earned $60.3 million globally since hitting theaters three weeks ago. Gretel & Hansel is at number seven after bringing in $3.5 million. The horror movie came in at number four last weekend and was not expected to light the box office on fire. The movie currently holds a 61% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rian Johnson's Knives Out took the eighth spot this weekend after taking in $2.35 million. Johnson just announced that a sequel is on the way, which will focus on a new set of characters, along with a new setting. Little Women came in at number nine with $2.3 million. And finally, The Rise of Skywalker rounded out the top ten with $2.2 million. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.

