Birds of Prey is getting an early promotional push with the help of DC Comics. They are releasing three new trade paperbacks dedicated to three of the main characters from the movie. Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, Jurnee Smollett-Bell's Black Canary, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Huntress all have their own covers and they give us our best look at them yet. In addition to the covers, DC Comics has revealed what each story will be about.

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn is running the show in Birds of Prey and her comic is going to be all over the place, which is exactly what one would come to expect. In addition to starring in the team up movie, it has been officially announced that Margot will reprise the role in James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad. You can read the description of her comic below.

"When Gotham's favorite sociopath inherits a building on the famous Coney Island boardwalk, she feels right at home in the (literal) freakshow. Unfortunately, the legion of bounty hunters after the price on her head seem to know it, too. Who else but Harley Quinn could handle all that Brooklyn's criminal underbelly has to offer-Russian spies, senior citizens, and rival roller derby teams included-and still have time for a double chili dog!"

While Harley Quinn's story seems a bit on the manic side, Dinah Drake's, aka Black Canary, story seems a bit more grounded. The character has a chill vibe about her and as the description of her comic says, she's a "rock star." However, it seems like her story will find her having to deal with some things she never thought she'd have to do. Her comic description is laid out below.

"Rock star. Public menace. Martial artist. Superhero. Dinah Drake is all these things and more-and she's got the legions of fans, friends, and foes to prove it. But there's a part of her life she's never been able to get a handle on, a role she's never been able to play: daughter. Her mother went missing, and took the secrets of Dinah's own past with her. Now a mysterious cult is determined to dig them up, and Dinah must go on a whirlwind tour from Gotham City to the nightclubs of Europe."

Huntress is the last character to get her own DC Comic. The character's upcoming story has a little bit of everything and, along with the others, should go a long way in showing what each of these characters is bringing to the table in the Birds of Prey movie. Huntress is going to have to get herself out of a pretty crazy bind before anything else happens. You can read the description of the Huntress comic below.

"In these stories from Batman/Huntress: Cry for Blood #1-6, the Huntress is framed for murder, and while avoiding the G.C.P.D. and the Bat-Family, she revisits her childhood in hope of discovering the true culprit. But as she and the Question seek clues to prove her innocence, more murders implicating her are committed, forcing Batman and Nightwing to confront her in a showdown with unexpected results!"

Birds of Prey doesn't hit theaters until early next year, so there is a lot of time for fans to get introduced or reacquainted to Harley Quinn, Black Canary, and Huntress. Warner Bros. used IT Chapter Two to give the movie an early push with a fake out preview that played with the red balloon imagery of Pennywise the Dancing Clown. For now, that footage will only be shown online. You can check out the cover images below, thanks to the DC Comics on Film Twitter account.

Related: Birds of Prey Reshoots Will Add New Action Scenes from John Wick Director