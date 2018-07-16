It seems that the main list of characters for Birds of Prey has been released online, and it makes a very interesting omission. It's expected that we'll get some more information about Margot Robbie's self-described "R-rated girl gang" movie this week at San Diego Comic-Con, but some intel may have already made its way online, ahead of the convention. The movie is expected to be a loose adaptation of the Birds of Prey comic with Robbie's Harley Quinn, Oracle, Huntress, and Black Canary. However, it looks like there's going to be some pretty big changes.

A new report suggests that some more characters will be joining Harley Quinn, Huntress and Black Canary. It's believed that Lady Shiva and Katana, who was also previously seen in Suicide Squad as played by Karen Fukuhara, will be joining the team for Birds of Prey. The new report also claims that Barbara Gordon will not be in the film at all, which also means no Oracle as well, since Harley Quinn would be taking on that role. If true, this means that we could end up seeing a different version of Batgirl in the movie, if she appears at all.

The new report seems to go against previous rumors that Birds of Prey would introduce Barbara Gordon's Batgirl in an effort to set her up for her own movie. Apparently, Cassandra Cain will also feature in the Birds of Prey and the team will have to rescue her from her father David Cain, who is said to be the villain of the piece. If this new report is to be believed, it seems that another version of Batgirl may appear in the film with Cassandra Cain as the character.

Barbara Gordon is a founder of the group and the technical wizard as well, which means that Birds of Prey might not have this element. Some of this report seems a little far-fetched, but if true, this means that there's going to be some major adjustments for the big screen adaptation, which also means that some DC fans might be a little upset with the direction. Again, this is just a rumor at this time, but we should get some more information at San Diego Comic-Con this week.

The addition of the Cassandra Cain version of Batgirl is a pretty interesting choice. In the comics, the character has a speech disability, which heightens her sight. Cain is able to anticipate movements from assailants by expertly reading body language. If Birds of Prey goes that route, we may end up seeing Barbara Gordon and yet another version of Batgirl later on from Warner Bros. and DC Films, which is what they're currently doing with the Joker character as well. Joaquin Phoenix and Jared Leto will have two different versions of the Clown Prince of Crime introduced, one outside of the DCEU and one within. You can check out the report about Birds of Prey below, provided by the Beyond the Trailer YouTube channel.