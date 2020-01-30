Fortnite has teased a possible crossover with Margot Robbie's Birds of Prey. The upcoming movie has been gaining positive early reactions and a pairing with one of the biggest video games in the world is a wise choice. As for when this crossover event will take place, that is unclear, though the movie hits theaters on February 7th, so we should receive some concrete information in the coming days from both Fortnite and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Warner Bros. posted a video featuring Birds of Prey cast members Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Ella Jay Basco, along with some others, which the official Fortnite account responded to by saying, "See you soon, Harley!" This led fans to immediately speculate about the upcoming crossover event. So far, the reactions from Fortnite fans has been overwhelmingly positive with many looking forward to new in-game skins from Birds of Prey with new custom challenges. It should also be noted that Warner Bros. responded to Fortnite by saying, "Can't Wait!"

This isn't the first or last time that Fortnite will collaborate with Hollywood. Just recently, J.J. Abrams appeared within the game during a live event. He was there to reveal a new clip from the then-unreleased Star Wars 9. Players were able to run around the game as Imperial Stormtroopers during the event and were seen jumping around during the live event. Additionally, the popular game has paired with Marvel Studios on both Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which was another huge success. As far as DC Comics is concerned, players were able to get Batman and Catwoman skins to celebrate Batman Day last September.

2016's Suicide Squad introduced the world to Harley Quinn. Before the movie, she was a fan-favorite comic book character who also appeared in Batman: The Animated Series. Margot Robbie's take on the character brought her to a brand-new audience who is definitely excited about the idea of her coming to Fortnite to promote Birds of Prey. It's unclear at this time if any other of the characters from the movie, including Huntress, Black Canary or Cassandra Cain will be available within the game. Maybe even Ewan McGregor's Black Mask will be one of the skins to choose from.

With Birds of Prey set to hit theaters next week we should get some Fortnite news very soon. Hopefully fans will be able to wreak havoc in the game as Harley Quinn, while taking part in some exclusive challenges. Margot Robbie and crew are currently into the promotional cycle for the movie and will be for the next few weeks. Fortnite was developed back in 2017 by Epic Games and quickly became one of the biggest online games in the world. Fortnite Battle Royale became a quick success, taking in more than 125 million players in less than a year while earning hundreds of millions of dollars per month. You can check out the crossover tease below, thanks to the Warner Bros. Pictures Twitter account.

See you soon Harley! 😏 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 24, 2020