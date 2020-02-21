Birds of Prey made sure that Jared Leto's stand-in had many of the same tattoos. Mikhail Villarreal is barely seen in the movie as Leto's version of the Joker, but director Cathy Yan wanted to make sure all of the details were present. Leto and Margot Robbie first appeared on screen together as the dysfunctional duo in David Ayers' Suicide Squad, though the Clown Prince of Crime was barely in that movie.

Jared Leto ushered in a new look for Joker, which was repeated in Birds of Prey for the quick cameos the villain has. Footage from Suicide Squad was mixed in with new scenes featuring Mikhail Villarreal standing in for Leto, featuring many of the same tattoos. We now have a good image of Villarreal taking a break from production where we can see most of his face. Nearly all of the tattoos from the 2016 movie are there, except for "Damaged" tattoo on his forehead.

While a lot of DC fans were bummed that Jared Leto's Joker was barely in Suicide Squad, there were far more who really didn't like the new and extreme look. Comic fans are used to a certain look for the villain, which Leto turned on its head to look more like a SoundCloud rapper chugging Monster Energy cans. Whatever the case may be, Leto did not get on the Birds of Prey set to shoot new scenes, which was by design. He wasn't supposed to really be there at all, except to help Harley Quinn's story move along.

Margot Robbie recently spoke about the decision to exclude Jared Leto's Joker from Birds of Prey. "It was either going to be a complete Harley and Joker story or Joker has got to be out of the picture," the actress said. In the end, Robbie had other ideas. She says, "I really wanted to see Harley in a girl gang and I felt there was a huge gap in the market for a girl gang ensemble action film." The movie finds Harley Quinn all on her own after a nasty breakup with Mr. J as she starts to learn what it's like to be out on her own.

Birds of Prey has not been the box office success that many were hoping it would be. It has been a hit with critics and comic book fans, but it has stalled in theaters, causing the studio to initiate a quick name change. Regardless, it seems that the movie won't be getting a sequel down the line and it looks like Jared Leto could be done with the Joker role for good now. As for Harley Quinn, she'll show up in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which is currently shooting. You can check out an image of the Joker on the Birds of Prey set below, thanks to Mikhail Villarreal's Twitter account.