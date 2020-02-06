Margot Robbie had a pretty big attitude shift when Michael Strahan called Birds of Prey a Marvel movie. Robbie and the rest of the cast are currently out promoting the latest DC Comics superhero adventure, which hits theaters tonight for Thursdaypreview screenings. While Robbie portrays Harley Quinn on screen, this project is also her baby. She is a producer on the DC film and she had a big hand in everything behind-the-scenes, so it makes sense why she might be more than a little peeved at the Marvel mistake.

Michael Strahan was interviewing Bird of Prey cast members Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell when he started talking about all of the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The camera pans to the cast and one can easily see Robbie's face make a small and subtle change, almost like she's muttering under her breath. The mistake sits in the air for an uncomfortable second before Perez corrects him. Strahan, clearly embarrassed, picks up the fumble and continues the interview.

To be clear, it doesn't look like Margot Robbie is extremely angry. Instead, she looks mildly annoyed with the fact that the interviewer just botched the studio that she made Birds of Prey for. Normally, it wouldn't be that big of a deal, but there are factions of comic book fans that like to pit Marvel up against DC, crowning one the champion. Marvel Studios has been the big winner at the box office and the projects are all over everywhere, so it is an honest mistake for Michael Strahan.

Margot Robbie has been on talk shows doing unorthodox things to promote her past movies and always keeps her composure. Taking shots of alcohol while answering uncomfortable questions with Jimmy Fallon, eating 4 pounds of spaghetti to win a contest, or eating hot wings while still answering questions. For these reasons, it makes watching the Michael Strahan Marvel mistake even more humorous, though it is pretty hard to watch as the look on Strahan's face might be even better than Robbie's.

Birds of Prey is all set to hit theaters this weekend, and while it isn't expected to be a record breaking debut, it has been predicted that the movie will have legs at the box office. Positive early reviews from critics have already started some good word-of-mouth advertising, but that will change for either the better or worse once comic book fans get a chance to see it. Regardless, Margot Robbie is extremely proud of the movie she was able to make with her collaborators and in the end, she just wants people to enjoy it. We'll just have to wait and see, but let's hope that no further interviewers get DC and Marvel confused in the future. You can watch the short interview clip below, thanks to the Themycira Twitter account.

this is SO EMBARRASSING lmao pic.twitter.com/Puz15LEzdg — lana ʬ⁸⁴ (@themycira) February 4, 2020