According to a recent report, iconic singer Lady Gaga was offered either the role of Black Canary or Huntress in Birds of Prey, the upcoming female-led superhero movie from DC and Warner Bros. Pictures. Unfortunately, Gaga turned down the role, apparently having no interest in pursuing her acting career within the DC Extended Universe.

In the past few years, Lady Gaga has made quite a few changes to her career. A few years ago, she shocked her millions of fans by performing classic jazz rather than her typical flashy pop music. However, the biggest leap in her career has been her acting roles. After appearing in a couple seasons of the hit horror, drama series American Horror Story, the singer is stepping things up and is set to star in the feature movie A Star Is Born later this year alongside Bradley Cooper.

DC's Birds of Prey is perhaps one of DC's most highly anticipated upcoming movies. Not much is currently known about who or what the movie will feature. The only confirmed cast member at the moment is Margot Robbie, who will reprise her role as Harley Quinn in addition to producing. The only three heroes that we know will be in Birds of Prey are Batgirl, Canary and Huntress. The movie was also recently confirmed to feature the classic Batman villain Black Mask as the primary antagonist.

Though Lady Gaga may not have the most acting experience, she would still have been a great choice to play Black Canary or Huntress. First off, during her music career, she was well known for wearing masks to cover her face, so it would actually seem realistic to see her wearing a canary mask on screen. Secondly, based on what we have seen of her acting style so far, we are able to believe that she can play a genuinely good character who just wants to help the rest of the world.

Assuming that this report is true, it does give us a clue of the age range that DC and Warner Bros. are looking at for their characters. Currently, Lady Gaga is 32, which would mean that they are picturing Black Canary and Huntress to also be somewhere in their 30s. Presumably, this would also put Batgirl somewhere in that age range as well, which would make sense given the timeline for Batman in the DCEU.

While it may have been cool to have seen Lady Gaga as Black Canary or Huntress in DC's Birds of Prey, as DanielRPK reported, perhaps it is best that DC keeps looking for a different alternative. Lady Gaga could certainly have drawn in attention, based on her popularity, but she doesn't have the most acting experience, so casting her would undoubtedly have been a risk. Hopefully we will hear more of the casting process for Birds of Prey in the coming months. Additionally, you can see Lady Gaga's first leading role in a feature movie when A Star Is Born hits theaters on October 5th, 2018.