The early reactions to Birds of Prey are now online. DC fans have been waiting to hear how the Margot Robbie-starring movie turned out for months. Apparently, it's quite good, at least according to the first reactions from members of the press. For many comic book fans, Robbie's Harley Quinn was the best part about 2016's Suicide Squad. It appears that she may have topped her debut performance as the villain with Birds of Prey.

Birds of Prey already has a different tone to it from other DC movies. It's easy to see even from the little bit of promotional material that has been released over the past few months. While it has some darkness, the colors are vibrant and it seems all very much like Harley Quinn, which has some DC fans nervous and has others excited with the bold new direction. One of the first reactions to the movie says it's "a criminally fun celebration of sisterhood, with some of my favorite fight scenes in recent memory. I was grinning from ear to ear the entire thing."

Joining Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey are, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Robbie isn't the only one getting the compliments. More than one early reaction says, "Winstead's Huntress is the not-so-secret MVP." You can read another reaction below.

While many of these early reactions to Birds of Prey are heaping more praise on it than what Suicide Squad saw, there are more than a few claiming that it's middle of the road. One person criticizes the "uneven tone and pacing," while complimenting the movie's soundtrack. "A slow start and awkward plotting" have also been mentioned more than once, though for the most part, everybody seems to have enjoyed what they saw, with some claiming it's better than Suicide Squad, though that shouldn't be too hard to pull off.

Birds of Prey has also apparently earned its R-rating with a stream of F-bombs and over the top action. With most comic book movies, there will be fans who loved it and fans who did not connect with the material, that's just the way it goes. However, it seems that Margot Robbie and Cathy Yan have concocted a pretty good recipe that has a little something for everyone. Birds of Prey hits theaters on February 7th, and you can head over official BirdofPreymovie.com website site to get advanced tickets. While we wait for the movie to open publicly, you can check out some first reactions below.

#BirdsofPrey is a riot - oozing with attitude and some of the most inventive, bone-crunching fight sequences in the superhero genre to date. I went in with low expectations and was pleasantly surprised by how much fun I had. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but has style to spare. — Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) January 29, 2020

Cathy Yan’s #BIRDSOFPREY is a criminally fun celebration of sisterhood, with some of my favourite fight scenes in recent memory. I was grinning from ear to ear the entire thing; making a pub debut with my review soon! pic.twitter.com/QBEgyf6oan — Millicent Thomas (@MillicentOnFilm) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is a ridiculous and rad superhero film. The fight scenes are phenomenal and the villains are delicious. It shouldn't have taken this long to get the Birds of Prey on film but it was a lot of fun. — Jill Pantozzi (@JillPantozzi) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey: winning characters, above-average action, and a killer soundtrack hampered by uneven tone and pacing. The girls at their best together, and they're not together enough. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Huntress is the not-so-secret MVP. 💕 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey has terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we’ve seen in a DC movie, but the biggest highlight is Margot Robbie. She is fantabulous as Harley, while also proving that sometimes our most valued relationships are the ones we have w/ good food pic.twitter.com/EDQ3sr5JtL — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 29, 2020

Saw #BirdsofPrey this morning! I liked it a lot. The stuff I loved: the action, the tone and just how creative the direction is. Margot Robbie completely sells the incredibly choreographed fight sequences and their gleeful brutality, this whole scene in particular ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UBb0FPAa14 — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is an absolute blast & undeniably fun live wire jolt of adrenaline. Delightfully devilish & deliriously wicked,this irreverent, rule-breaking riot delivers a contact high. Cathy Yan is a genius. Robbie, Smollett, Winstead, Perez & Basco are perfection. @birdsofpreywbpic.twitter.com/D72F2D1apY — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 29, 2020

Some early thoughts on #BirdsofPrey:



As a Harley fan who grew up w/ DC, I really enjoyed it. I don’t think everyone will love it. Heard people walking out of the theater saying they either liked it or it was all right. Think that will be the consensus. pic.twitter.com/9IOIxhx76R — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs. It's everything you could ever want from #HarleyQuinn and her badass girl gang. Into this movie completely. 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y2DZgPYN2Y — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 29, 2020

Birds of Prey is a solid breakup movie with a soundtrack that slaps💖



Leagues better than Suicide Squad -- in large part because we get a rare glimpse into the rich inner life of a female supervillain (and it actually delivers on what was promised in the trailer.) #BirdsofPreypic.twitter.com/ibaaHvG6i9 — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) January 29, 2020

So #BirdsofPrey was an absolute blast. Harley feels exactly like the human Looney Toon she ought to be, Black Mask is a scene stealer; Dinah, Helena, Cass, and Renee all rule. This was everything I want from DC movies and then some. — Meg Downey (@rustypolished) January 29, 2020

Just saw #BirdsofPrey and am happy to report that it's my favorite modern DC movie yet. Like Shazam, it carves its own path with totally unique aesthetic, action, and tone. Margot, Ewan and all the rest are 100% fantabulous. Why aren't there more roller skate action scenes?? pic.twitter.com/BDipKiB0qU — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is one word: FUN! A frenetic hyper stylized Harley Quinn comic book come to life (it’s her movie). It’s DC’s Deadpool w/ a dash of Tarantino. COULD NOT get enough of McGregor’s Black Mask; hysterical, eccentric, & deliciously pathetic. A rockin’ kick ass good time! pic.twitter.com/QZ4t95sa7M — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) January 29, 2020