The early reactions to Birds of Prey are now online. DC fans have been waiting to hear how the Margot Robbie-starring movie turned out for months. Apparently, it's quite good, at least according to the first reactions from members of the press. For many comic book fans, Robbie's Harley Quinn was the best part about 2016's Suicide Squad. It appears that she may have topped her debut performance as the villain with Birds of Prey.

Birds of Prey already has a different tone to it from other DC movies. It's easy to see even from the little bit of promotional material that has been released over the past few months. While it has some darkness, the colors are vibrant and it seems all very much like Harley Quinn, which has some DC fans nervous and has others excited with the bold new direction. One of the first reactions to the movie says it's "a criminally fun celebration of sisterhood, with some of my favorite fight scenes in recent memory. I was grinning from ear to ear the entire thing."

Joining Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey are, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Robbie isn't the only one getting the compliments. More than one early reaction says, "Winstead's Huntress is the not-so-secret MVP." You can read another reaction below.

"Birds of Prey is an absolute blast & undeniably fun live wire jolt of adrenaline. Delightfully devilish & deliriously wicked, this irreverent, rule-breaking riot delivers a contact high. Cathy Yan is a genius. Robbie, Smollett, Winstead, Perez & Basco are perfection."

While many of these early reactions to Birds of Prey are heaping more praise on it than what Suicide Squad saw, there are more than a few claiming that it's middle of the road. One person criticizes the "uneven tone and pacing," while complimenting the movie's soundtrack. "A slow start and awkward plotting" have also been mentioned more than once, though for the most part, everybody seems to have enjoyed what they saw, with some claiming it's better than Suicide Squad, though that shouldn't be too hard to pull off.

Birds of Prey has also apparently earned its R-rating with a stream of F-bombs and over the top action. With most comic book movies, there will be fans who loved it and fans who did not connect with the material, that's just the way it goes. However, it seems that Margot Robbie and Cathy Yan have concocted a pretty good recipe that has a little something for everyone. Birds of Prey hits theaters on February 7th, and you can head over official BirdofPreymovie.com website site to get advanced tickets. While we wait for the movie to open publicly, you can check out some first reactions below.

Kevin Burwick at Movieweb
Kevin Burwick