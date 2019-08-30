We've finally got some new Birds of Prey news. The movie's release is creeping up rather quickly, which is why it seems a bit strange that we haven't seen much in the way of official marketing up to this point. That's all set to change in the near future though, as Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn will be returning in the first teaser for the upcoming DC Comics adaptation next week. As an added bonus, some brand new images have leaked online, showcasing the madness we've got coming our way.

Starting with the trailer, according to a new report, a very short teaser trailer has been officially rated and is expected to be released online soon. It's expected that the footage will be released in time for Warner Bros. to attach it to the theatrical release of IT Chapter Two next week. The only downside is that the trailer is just shy of 40 seconds, meaning our first official teaser is going to be rather brief, more akin to a TV spot.

As for the images that have leaked online, they're truly something else. We see a couple of highly colorful shots of Harley Quinn, which are markedly different than the version of the character we were first introduced to in Suicide Squad. We also get glimpses of Jurnee Smollett-Bell's Black Canary and Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Huntress. A couple of photos give us a look at Ewan McGregor, who is starring as the villain Black Mask. Notably, we're seeing him in these images without his signature mask. He mostly just looks like a normal guy. But looking at the images all together, we get a real sense of the visual style at play here.

Not a whole lot is known about Birds of Prey at this point. We know Harley Quinn will be teaming with Huntress and Black Canary to protect Cassandra Cain from Black Mask and his goons in Gotham City, where Batman will not be present. Cathy Yan is in the director's chair, working from a script by Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson. We recently learned that John Wick helmer Chad Stahelski is coming in to lend a hand on some reshoots that will ramp up the action.

It's worth mentioning that Birds of Prey is set to arrive in theaters, at present, on February 7, 2020. That means we're just six months out with very little official marketing. That's not necessarily cause for concern, but it's unusual for a major comic book movie. Even one with a relatively small budget, reportedly $75 million in this case. In any event, that's all going to change sooner rather than later. We'll be sure to bring the teaser your way as soon as it drops online. In the meantime, be sure to check out the new photos for yourself below. This news was previously reported by Trailer Track.

New stills from Birds of Prey! The first teaser will drop next week! #BirdsOfPreypic.twitter.com/6udV7Bzq4F — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 30, 2019

All my doubts about #BirdsOfPrey have gone because it looks awesome!

Can’t wait for that teaser. ♦️ pic.twitter.com/vaQ2fZ7Vmv — Sergio-EL (@sergioees) August 30, 2019

birds of prey has a smaller budget than most comic book movies but it still looks stunning pic.twitter.com/pA1uSbK3mj — josie ❄️🍁 (@emiliaheards) August 30, 2019

Birds of Prey (2020)

Director: Cathy Yan

DoP: Matthew Libatique pic.twitter.com/pOdDCUUpSC — detective comics comics (@dctweetss) August 30, 2019