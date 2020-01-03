Don't expect to see a Joker cameo from Jared Leto in Birds of Prey, as star Margot Robbie has confirmed the actor will not appear in the movie in any capacity. Although there had been no indication the character would be featured in the movie, it had been speculated that Harley Quinn's ex-boyfriend might be showing up for a surprise cameo. However, speaking with Variety in a new interview to promote Birds of Prey, Robbie verifies Leto's Joker is definitely not in the movie, although an exact quote isn't provided by the publication.

On the topic of the Joker, Robbie was also asked about the more recent portrayal of the character by Joaquin Phoenix. Serving as a standalone movie with no connections to any other DC movies, Joker replaces Jared Leto with Phoenix to give the character an all-new origin story. For his part, Robbie says Phoenix "did a phenomenal job" with his own unique take on the iconic supervillain. Though she appreciates Joker, Robbie still makes it clear Birds of Prey is vastly different in style. "I feel like the Joker film was much more grounded. Ours is different. It's heightened," Robbie says of Birds of Prey.

At this time, it remains unclear if we'll ever see Leto play his version of the Joker again. His first and only appearance on the big screen came in David Ayer's Suicide Squad in 2016, and his performance was not exactly very well-received. James Gunn has since stepped in to reimagine the movie as The Suicide Squad, and although it features many returning characters from Ayer's version, there's been no indication Leto will be involved. A cameo appearance in other DCEU movies like Birds of Prey always remains a possibility, but if we're not even going to see him in a Harley Quinn movie, chances are Leto's grill-wearing Joker is finished.

From Jared Leto's point of view, it has to be a bummer that his time as the Joker didn't pan out. Perhaps he will have better luck with Marvel this year when he stars as the titular living vampire in the upcoming movie Morbius. Based on the comic book character of the same name, Morbius is directed by Daniel Espinosa using a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. The movie will follow Leto as Michael Morbius, a scientist who inadvertently afflicts himself with vampirism while trying to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris, and Tyrese Gibson also star.

As for Harley Quinn, we can see Robbie back in the role when Birds of Prey hits theaters on Feb. 7, 2020. Co-starring with Robbie in the ensemble cast are Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Ewan McGregor as Black Mask. Other familiar characters from Gotham City are set to appear, such as Victor Zsasz and Cassandra Cain, but don't expect to see a certain clown in the movie. This news comes to us from Variety.